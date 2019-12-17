Classic CC post easy win

CHENNAI: C Sudhakar scored 50 as Classic Cricket Club defeated Thiruvallur CC by 67 runs in the second division TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.
Brief scores: (II Division): Classic CC 167/6 in 20 ovs (C Sudhakar 50, G Naveen Kumar 49, T Kapil 41, G Sathish Kumar 3/48) bt Thiruvallur CC 100 in 18.3 ovs (K Sudhakar 32, T Kapil 5/24). (IV Division): Jaya Educational Group 137/8 in 28 ovs (S Prabhu 39, C Chandhrakumar 4/50) bt IEC RC 117 in 27 ovs (V Mohan 4/16); SRF RC 107 in 21.5 ovs (P Bharath Kumar 5/26) lost to Lucas TVS RC 109/7 in 22.5 ovs (U Vinoth Kannan 38, K Saravanan 4/21).
