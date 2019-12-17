Home Sport Other

Green set to be coach for runners

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT looks like Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has narrowed in on Australian Ben Green for the middle and long-distance foreign coach vacancy. According to sources, alongside Green, Algerian coach Sameer was also in contention. While the contract details are yet to be finalised, Green is expected to join the Indian team at the earliest if the Sports Authority of India approves his profile.

Green, currently with Front Runner Sports in Australia, was suggested to the AFI by World Athletics. The IAAF Level 4 middle and long-distance coach conducts courses around the world and is a sports scientist. “Two people were in contention. But Mr Green’s profile was more convincing. He has a very good scientific back ground and that’s exactly what we need in India. He is an expert in biomechanics. His role will be to bring in more sports science in training and will also play a vital role in coaches education,” a top source told this daily.

The middle and long-distance athletes are currently training at NIS Patiala. However, athletes had recently requested chief coach Bahadur Singh to shift them to a high-altitude training centre. While the idea was not encouraged initially, it is understood that after Jinson Johnson returned to India from Colorado Springs due to an Achilles’ heel tendon injury, there are plans to shift the camp. Interestingly, steeplechase specialist Sudha Singh and Thanackal Gopi are not in Patiala right now. So it remains to be seen where Green will be placed if he joins the team. “It is yet to be decided if he will be working from Patiala or Ooty. He will be working closely with local coaches.”

No top guns in Asian meet
None of India’s elite marathoners will take part in the 17th Asian Marathon Championship, in Guangzhou next week, a top AFI official has confirmed the development. “They are all focusing on qualifying for the 2020 Olympics. Our marathoners are yet to do that,” the source added.

