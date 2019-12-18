Best junior feather in cap, Deepak Punia speeding up for Olympic Games challenge

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Already a World Championship silver medallist and the top-ranked grappler in the 86kg category, Deepak Punia was on Tuesday named Junior Freestyle Wrestler of the Year by United World Wrestling (UWW).

The recognition seems to have come a bit late, but the young Haryana wrestler is happy to cap off a year that witnessed his phenomenal transition from the junior to senior circuit. “It’s a big honour. Especially since I have been chosen for the award from among the top wrestlers from across the globe,” Deepak told this daily.

The year turned out to be a pathbreaking one for Deepak. He became the first Indian wrestler in 18 years to win a junior world title. He then went on to qualify for the Tokyo Games by finishing second at the Worlds in September. The performance meant he became the 86kg No 1 in UWW rankings.

Deepak, however, said that he doesn’t want to rest on past laurels, and that winning an Olympic medal is his current priority. “I try to forget things I have already achieved and focus on the next target. When the year started, the aim was to qualify for Olympics. With the spot sealed, the target is now to win a medal at the Games. Obviously, it feels good to win so many laurels in a year.”

The 20-year-old became the youngest Indian to reach Worlds final earlier this year. If Deepak succeeds in realising his Olympic dream, he will be the youngest wrestler from the country to achieve the glory.

“It’s not done yet. I am working hard on my weaknesses. Speed is something I would like to improve because bouts at Olympics will pose a different challenge. With more speed, I can counter leg-attacks better. Ground wrestling is another area, apart from some technical aspects on which I am working at the moment.”

Training in Russia cancelled

Deepak and Ravi Dahiya (57kg) were supposed to train in Russia with Murad Gaidarov. However, the programme has been cancelled. Deepak will now train in Sonepat during the national camp, which starts on December 20.

“The coach will join us in Sonepat on December 21. Ranking Series in Rome next month will be event I will be competing in. As far as participation in Asian Championships is concerned, I will decide on that while training at the camp,” he said.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) recently announced that all wrestlers excluding Bajrang Punia have to appear for selection trials to book their slots for Asian Championships, which is slated for February.

