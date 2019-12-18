Home Sport Other

Victory over Christ University for Anna University

Anna University beat Christ University 58-32 in the South Zone inter-university women’s  basketball meet organised by University of Madras.

Published: 18th December 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Basketball

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University beat Christ University 58-32 in the South Zone inter-university women’s basketball meet organised by University of Madras.

Results: University of Calicut bt Bangalore University 65-30; University of Kerala bt Madurai Kamaraj University 59-36; Anna University bt Christ University 58-32; Bharathiyar University bt Calicut University 78-52; University of Kerala bt Anna University 76-49.

Swetha bags bronze medal

R Angelin Swetha, an eighth standard student of Velammal Main School, Mogappair, finished third by clearing a distance of 4.70m in long jump at the state-level Republic Day athletics meet organised by Tiruchirapalli District Association.

Narrow win for Gems CC

Gems CC beat St Mary’s CC by three runs in a  TNCA Fifth Division A Zone league match.
Brief scores: Gems Cricket Club 261/6 in 50 ovs (S Prasanna 75, B Shiva 51, R Sandeep Kumar 45, LJ Mukund 5/63) bt St Mary’s Cricket Club 258/8 in 50 ovs (R Mukundan 52, S Yugesh 40, LJ Mukund 31). Netaji Cricket Club 122 in 39.3 ovs (R Velayuthan 32, Nishanth Muthu Krishan 5/28) lost to Vepery Cricket Club 125/9 in 45.1 ovs (P Gokul Krishnamoorthy 3/40).

Inter-school tournament

Thiruvallur District Cricket Association will be conducting the TDCA-Apollo Tyres U-16 knockout tournament for schools within the boundaries of Thiruvallur district. Application forms can be collected from December 19 to 28 at the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office, 212 MTH Road, Ambattur, Chennai-53. Entries close on January 2. For details contact: 9840482220.

Volleyball selection trials

The Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association will conduct selection trials for the South Zone youth boys and girls championship to be held in Bengaluru from December 21 to 25. The trials will be held on Wednesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University Christ University
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp