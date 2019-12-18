Victory over Christ University for Anna University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University beat Christ University 58-32 in the South Zone inter-university women’s basketball meet organised by University of Madras.

Results: University of Calicut bt Bangalore University 65-30; University of Kerala bt Madurai Kamaraj University 59-36; Anna University bt Christ University 58-32; Bharathiyar University bt Calicut University 78-52; University of Kerala bt Anna University 76-49.

Swetha bags bronze medal

R Angelin Swetha, an eighth standard student of Velammal Main School, Mogappair, finished third by clearing a distance of 4.70m in long jump at the state-level Republic Day athletics meet organised by Tiruchirapalli District Association.

Narrow win for Gems CC

Gems CC beat St Mary’s CC by three runs in a TNCA Fifth Division A Zone league match.

Brief scores: Gems Cricket Club 261/6 in 50 ovs (S Prasanna 75, B Shiva 51, R Sandeep Kumar 45, LJ Mukund 5/63) bt St Mary’s Cricket Club 258/8 in 50 ovs (R Mukundan 52, S Yugesh 40, LJ Mukund 31). Netaji Cricket Club 122 in 39.3 ovs (R Velayuthan 32, Nishanth Muthu Krishan 5/28) lost to Vepery Cricket Club 125/9 in 45.1 ovs (P Gokul Krishnamoorthy 3/40).

Inter-school tournament

Thiruvallur District Cricket Association will be conducting the TDCA-Apollo Tyres U-16 knockout tournament for schools within the boundaries of Thiruvallur district. Application forms can be collected from December 19 to 28 at the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office, 212 MTH Road, Ambattur, Chennai-53. Entries close on January 2. For details contact: 9840482220.

Volleyball selection trials

The Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association will conduct selection trials for the South Zone youth boys and girls championship to be held in Bengaluru from December 21 to 25. The trials will be held on Wednesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.