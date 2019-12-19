MOP Vaishnav College for Women clinch ball badminton crown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the ball badminton title in the inter-zone level tournament organised by University of Madras held at MCC college. MOP beat Ethiraj College for Women 35-20, 35-23.

Final placings: 1. MOP Vaishnav; 2. Ethiraj; 3. A Zone combined; 4. B Zone combined.

SRM University in semis

SRM University beat Kerala University 68-47 in the quarterfinals of the South Zone inter-university women’s basketball meet.

Results: Quarterfinals: SRM University bt Kerala University 68-47; University of Madras bt AKN University 47-20; Hindustan University bt Bharathiar University 74-50; Jain University bt Mahatma Gandhi University 71-69.

University of Madras win

University of Madras won the women’s title while SRM Institute of Science & Technology bagged the men’s title at the SDAT state-level inter-university table tennis tournament.

Results: Men: 1. SRM Institute of Science & Technology; 2. Anna University; 3. University of Madras; 4. Bharathiar University. Women: 1. University of Madras; 2. SRM Institute of Science and Technology; 3. Anna University; 4. Madurai Kamaraj University.

U-14 tennis tournament

About 126 children will be seen in action at the Robin Manfred U-14 boys and girls AITA tennis tournament to be held at MPTA-Krishnan Tennis Centre from Dec 21 to 28.

Winter sports camp

Velammal Nexus schools in association with Run Adam will organise a winter sports camp from December 21 to 28 for all school students in the age group of 6 to 16.

Coaching will be offered in athletics, basketball, volleyball, throw ball, kho-kho, kabaddi, yoga, football, chess and cricket. For details: 9841700000.

State braille chess

Tamil Nadu Braille Chess Association is organising a state-level tournament for the visually challenged on December 21 and 22. The competition is sponsored by Indian Bank and the winner will be awarded the Indian Bank Trophy. It was unveiled by GM of Indian Bank, M Nagarajan, on Wednesday. The total prize fund is `1 lakh. The winner will get `25,000.