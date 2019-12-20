Two-year ban for Asian Games medal-winning shooter Ravi Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commonwealth Games bronze-winning shooter Ravi Kumar has been handed a two-year ban for failing a dope test back at an event in June. This newspaper had earlier reported that Ravi’s samples, collected at the KSS Memorial Shooting Championships in June, had tested positive for beta-blockers.

Ravi had stated that the test was due to medicine that he had taken for migraine. However, the National Anti-Doping Agency’s Anti-Doping Di­­s­­ciplinary Panel rejected this argument and handed him a ban.