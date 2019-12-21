Home Sport Other

AICF conflict takes different turn

The December 28 meeting has been convened by Raja, with a single-point agenda of discussing allegations of financial irregularities in the 2018 sub-junior nationals.

CHENNAI : A collision is on the cards in All India Chess Federation (AICF). Despite a sports ministry directive that its general body meeting be rescheduled from December 22 to 28, those who called the first meeting are going ahead. Madras High Court has refused to stay it and posted the matter for hearing on January 3, after being approached by the faction opposing the original meet in Gurugram.This is a continuation of the president-secretary battle. AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, who has been granted 10 days to reply to a show-cause notice issued by president PR Venketrama Raja, has called the Gurugram meeting. The December 28 meeting has been convened by Raja, with a single-point agenda of discussing allegations of financial irregularities in the 2018 sub-junior nationals.

In a letter to AICF president, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said, “The General Body meeting of the AICF which was scheduled for 22.12.19 has been postponed to 28.12.19. A government observer will attend the meeting.” Accordingly, Sports Authority of India administrator Satyajit Sakrit has been appointed observer.

Speaking to this newspaper on Saturday, Chauhan said, “The December 22 meet is going to take place. Let the members decide what they think of the ministry’s letter.” It can be noted that when the Raja faction held an urgent general body meeting in Chennai on December 14 and refrained from discussing certain matters as instructed by the ministry, Chauhan had called it a violation of the ministry’s order.

It will be a show of power nonetheless, considering that the attendance of the meetings will indicate who among Raja and Chauhan has more on their side. The December 14 meeting was attended by representatives of 17 state units . AICF’s total strength is 31.Among matters to be discussed at the meeting is early elections. The Raja faction has zeroed in on February 10. They have also formed a four-member committee including Chauhan to manage things until then, under the guidance of Raja.

The Raja faction believes Chauhan will try and change decisions taken at the urgent general body meeting, like disbanding the four-member panel, declare other election dates and even propose a motion against the president. To know whether these decisions are valid, one has to wait until court verdict.

