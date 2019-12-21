Another shot at life

Swaroop Swaminathan By

The last few weeks have seen regimes with dodgy human rights records use sport to improve their reputation in the eyes of the world. Termed ‘sportswashing’, Saudi Arabia (host to the unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight boxing titles on December 7) and Qatar (FIFA Club World Cup) did what has happened for decades — certain countries weaponising sport to ‘whitewash their image’.

But the primary purpose of sport is the inspirational stories it can create. The primary purpose of sport is to heal unthinkable scars, to give wings to unattainable dreams and to give hope a chance in a world of hate, fear and despair. Mahdi, Khaoula and Luna were three such individuals whose worlds revolved around fear, unthinkable scars and unfulfilled dreams.

Until last December. Then, three-time Olympic champion Niccolo Campriani made them part of an ambitious project. The aim? To help the three qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in shooting. With Campriani as coach, these refugees started training in 10m air rifle — Campriani won gold in this at Rio — at the World Archery Excellence Centre in Lausanne from July. Since December 15, Mahdi and Khaoula (Luna didn’t travel as she was unwell) have been training at the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre inside the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence campus in Bengaluru.

****

The Meheba refugee settlement in Zambia, established in 1971, is one of the biggest such camps in Africa. Per a November 2018 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) report, there are 21,905 persons of concern (12,305 refugees, 9,122 former refugees and 478 asylum seekers) living in an area of about 720 sq/km.Just after retiring from the sport, Campriani was invited to visit this facility with a UNHCR team. The Italian, a donor to UNHCR for years, was taken aback by what he saw. “The feeling I had when I walked in was powerlessness,” he says. “Your contribution to the refugee cause is just a drop in the ocean. I asked myself ‘what can I do to change it’?” That’s when a UNHCR staff opened his eyes. “They would have seen lots of visitors react the way I did. I still remember the words of one of their staff. ‘Don’t be shocked, believe in them’.”

Mahdi being put through his paces at the ABTPC

An idea began to form. After sleeping on it for some time, the 32-year-old decided to use his network. “The refugee cause is close to my heart, and I wanted to do something about it. I wanted to use sport as a tool for integration. That’s what sport is for. I knew there was a refugee team in Rio and there would be one in Tokyo. I wanted to contribute.”

He called up the local immigration office in Lausanne, where he lives, and pitched his idea. Soon, they started sending him candidates for the project. Considering all of them had been subject to some kind of persecution, it wasn’t straight forward but what Campriani was looking from the interviews was simple — passion and a commitment to learn a new sport.

From a restricted group of local refugees, he selected Mahdi, Khaoula and Luna. His one-in-a-million moonshot officially started exactly a year ago. After dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, Mahdi had his first training session on March 10. Some 250 days later, he shot 599.5 at the Asian Championships in Doha. Minutes after that event, Campriani tweeted: “Mahdi has reached the minimum qualifying score (595.0) in air rifle men and became eligible to be selected for #Tokyo2020. How far can he go in the next 250 days? We can’t wait to find out. #TakingRefuge.”

****

Last Wednesday, Mahdi and Khaoula addressed a group of people in a technology and consulting company at Bengaluru. Wearing easy smiles on their faces, they made the crowd laugh. Campriani was grinning from ear to ear. “When I conducted their interview, they couldn’t look me in the eye. Now, they are addressing a group of 800 people,” he said.Getting them to open up wasn’t easy. “Trust is not something you can build in a day or even a week, it’s an ongoing process. The terminology is also important... they aren’t called guns or weapons, it’s an air rifle. There are no ammunition, but pellets.

“When I first told them the sport was shooting, there could have been an element of ‘okay, what to expect from that’. I ended up showing footage of a few Olympic finals because that’s when you realise that the rifle isn’t actually a rifle but a thing they use in stuff like Star Wars. Then, there is the outfit, electronic targets... you begin to see everything in a sporting context. It followed from there.”What followed was simple. To state the bleeding obvious, they not only improved their technical skills but also ‘became different people.’ “All three of them are different now,” Campriani says. “They have more confidence and more outgoing in a good way.”

The sport has played a big role in reshaping their personalities because of its nature. “The thing with my sport is it teaches you how to deal with emotion,” the four-time Olympic medallist says. “You have to deal with distractions, memories and thoughts that shouldn’t be there. They learn to deal with their thoughts in the shooting range. That’s a powerful skill for them to not forget the past, but accept the past and move on.”

A few minutes in the company of Mahdi, who hails from Afghanistan, is enough to suss out the fact that he is willing to move on. “In the beginning we only had Nico for support,” he says. “Now there is a lot of people who support us. We have people behind us. He (Nico) is the real hero. Without him, we wouldn’t be here.” Khaoula went further to say that it was a surprise when Campriani picked her. “I am a young mother so I didn’t think it would happen... I am very happy to be part of this project.” She used to be an athlete who is fully dedicated to her new field now.

****

“I had access to a very specific network. The question was how could I leverage this label of an Olympic champion to do something good. And how do I justify 16 years of a shooting career. It cannot be just about medals. So I put in front of them (the refugees), my time, my expertise and my network.”

What Campriani is describing is how the shooting community helped him as soon as they heard about it. This project had ‘zero budget’ to begin with. It started with donations from good samaritans. Gloves, equipment, attire, rifles... everything was sourced from shooters who had retired or were kind enough to lend their stuff to fuel a dream.

It also helped that Abhinav Bindra signed on to the project. “One day he (Campriani) introduced me to what his project was,” Bindra says. “I had a look at where they were training. It was such a heart-warming project, these guys remind us all of how fortunate we are. They have gone through immense hardships and I just wanted to do what I could in my own way to support it.”

In a way, there couldn’t be two more different people than Campriani and Bindra as far as this programme is concerned. While the former says ‘he is preparing for Tokyo (along with his wards)’, Bindra prefers more of a background role. “I don’t coach that much,” he points out. “I am more behind-the-scenes and would like to remain that way. My Foundation is involved in it but this is very much Nico’s project. It’s inspirational to see what he is doing, how he is giving back in a very unique way because this is a project that transcends sport. It gives it more meaning.”

****

Sport has always been a political tool and will continue to be one. Right from the 1936 Berlin Olympics — also referred to as the ‘Nazi Games’ — and football World Cup in Argentina in 1978 to the upcoming one in Qatar in 2022, politicians have used it to spread propaganda.Every once in a while, though, it throws up stories that Hollywood would likely reject for ‘it being too outlandish’.

Madhi, Khaoula and Luna, assisted by Campriani, Bindra and a few other warriors in the shooting community, have a little less than six more months to write the happy ending this story deserves. But then, as Bindra, who is on the IOC Athletes Commission, says, “sometimes you get caught up in performance and winning and all that. This is winning in life through sport and it is so powerful that it has the capability to change people’s lives.”

What is the project’s ultimate goal?

It won’t end in Tokyo. Campriani hopes to make it sustainable by passing on the baton to the next Olympic champion who will carry on this idea.]Who said what

When you have that responsibility with somebody else, you cannot project yourself onto somebody else. That’s wrong. So I first understand what’s the best way to actually help the person.

Campriani on the differences between an athlete and a coach.

I know it’s his way (to be part of Tokyo in a certain way). That isn’t my motivation. I was just deeply inspired and moved and that is the only reason why. it’s really a privilege to be associated with it.

Bindra on if he is also preparing for Tokyo.

What is the project?

Last December, Italian Niccolo Campriani, using his network, recruited three refugees to try and get them to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.