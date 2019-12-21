Home Sport Other

Archery Association of India polls likely in January

NEW DELHI: After a long-drawn-out feud between factions, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for the Archery Association of India. The matter was heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday and elections are likely to get over on January 18.

Of the things that were discussed, five state units — Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh were struck off the electoral college. UP tried to argue their case but to no avail.

Of the 26 states, Nagaland failed to produce the required documents in time but sent scanned proof that they had dispatched them. The court allowed them to remain as part of the electoral process subject to the original documents reaching here. An assistant returning officer will also be kept and payment for both the RO and his assistant will be made by the IOA.

