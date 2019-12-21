Gill roars back but Chetan crashes out

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM : There was no shortage of drama on the penultimate day of the FMSCI 2019 Indian National Rally Championship.The major talking point of the final round — the Popular Rally — of the championship, being held in Kottayam, was three massive crashes with MRF driver Chetan Shivram and co-driver Dilip Sharan’s accident proving significant in the championship race.

Chetan came into the Rally as the leader with 75 points while his nearest rival Fabid Ahmed had 51 points. However, his crash in the very first stage on Saturday could change the whole equation going into the final day. While Chetan and Dilip were unhurt, the other riders got an opportunity to catch up. It is unlikely that he will be able to compete on the final day as his car was totally wrecked.

However, he still remains the front-runner ahead of the likes of Fabid and Dean Masceranhas thanks to his substantial lead. Saturday also saw the return to form of star man Gaurav Gill as he managed to secure six Super Stage wins. Team Mahindra Adventure dominated the circuit for years but their riders Gill and Amitrajit Ghosh have suffered one technical snag after another this year. The latest of problems was a power steering issue to Ghosh’s car on day one of the rally.

“This year was bad. This car is going through a building period. We’ll come back stronger with no fatigues. If you see 2019, then motorsports have seen a lot of bad things over the world like the WRC (World Rally Championship) getting cancelled in Australia due to forest fire,” Ashwin Naik, Ghosh’s co-driver, said. One of the biggest reasons why other teams caught up with Mahindra this year is due to their difficulty in switching from their XUV 500 model to XUV 300 this year. “The XUV 300 is in the building period. Any car when it comes to rallying needs time to prepare. We are in that process and we need a full season to work it out,” said Ashwin.