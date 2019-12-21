Home Sport Other

Gill roars back but Chetan crashes out

There  was no shortage of drama on the penultimate day of the FMSCI 2019 Indian National Rally Championship.

Published: 21st December 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gill won six stages on the opening day of the final round of INRC

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM : There  was no shortage of drama on the penultimate day of the FMSCI 2019 Indian National Rally Championship.The major talking point of the final round — the Popular Rally — of the championship, being held in Kottayam, was three massive crashes with MRF driver Chetan Shivram and co-driver Dilip Sharan’s accident proving significant in the championship race.

Chetan came into the Rally as the leader with 75 points while his nearest rival Fabid Ahmed had 51 points. However, his crash in the very first stage on Saturday could change the whole equation going into the final day. While Chetan and Dilip were unhurt, the other riders got an opportunity to catch up. It is unlikely that he will be able to compete on the final day as his car was totally wrecked.  

However, he still remains the front-runner ahead of the likes of Fabid and Dean Masceranhas thanks to his substantial lead. Saturday also saw the return to form of star man Gaurav Gill as he managed to secure six Super Stage wins. Team Mahindra Adventure dominated the circuit for years but their riders Gill and Amitrajit Ghosh have suffered one technical snag after another this year. The latest of problems was a power steering issue to Ghosh’s car on day one of the rally.   

“This year was bad.  This car is going through a building period. We’ll come back stronger with no fatigues. If you see 2019, then motorsports have seen a lot of bad things over the world like the WRC (World Rally Championship) getting cancelled in Australia due to forest fire,” Ashwin Naik, Ghosh’s co-driver, said.  One of the biggest reasons why other teams caught up with Mahindra this year is due to their difficulty in switching from their XUV 500 model to XUV 300 this year.  “The XUV 300 is in the building period.  Any car when it comes to rallying needs time to prepare. We are in that process and we need a full season to work it out,” said Ashwin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp