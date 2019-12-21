Home Sport Other

India placed fourth for 2018 AAFs

ADRVs are those cases on which a panel has issued a final ruling while AAFs are registered when the athlete fails a dope test.

Published: 21st December 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A day after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list for 2017 revealed that India was seventh in the world when it came to Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), a similar list for 2018 pegged the country at fourth when it came to Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs).

ADRVs are those cases on which a panel has issued a final ruling while AAFs are registered when the athlete fails a dope test. The list, released on Saturday, revealed that National Anti-Doping Agency had accounted for 104 AAFs in 2018. In-competition tests accounted for 89 of these while 15 were out of competition. US accounted for the highest with 153 infractions while France was second with 134. Other than the top two, only Russia with 114 recorded more than India. The number of ADRVs will be finalised later.

The number is up from 71 in 2017, when India was fifth  in AAFs and seventh in ADRVs. Curiously, number of samples collected by NADA has gone up. From 3174 in 2017, it has increased to 3979 last year. However, the number remains low compared to other countries, with India coming only 13th in samples collected. Germany, who lead the table, collected more than three times the number. 

India also continued to register one of the highest AAFs per samples collected ratio with 2.6 per cent of all samples collected ending up as positive. No other country among the top twenty sample collectors even come close to India in this regard.

The now-suspended National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi also kept busy in 2018 according to the list. NDTL processed 7542 samples, meaning just under half its business came from outside. While it was revealed to be the fourth-busiest Asian lab behind Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul, it still lagged way behind in the global list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp