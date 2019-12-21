India placed fourth for 2018 AAFs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A day after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list for 2017 revealed that India was seventh in the world when it came to Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), a similar list for 2018 pegged the country at fourth when it came to Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs).

ADRVs are those cases on which a panel has issued a final ruling while AAFs are registered when the athlete fails a dope test. The list, released on Saturday, revealed that National Anti-Doping Agency had accounted for 104 AAFs in 2018. In-competition tests accounted for 89 of these while 15 were out of competition. US accounted for the highest with 153 infractions while France was second with 134. Other than the top two, only Russia with 114 recorded more than India. The number of ADRVs will be finalised later.

The number is up from 71 in 2017, when India was fifth in AAFs and seventh in ADRVs. Curiously, number of samples collected by NADA has gone up. From 3174 in 2017, it has increased to 3979 last year. However, the number remains low compared to other countries, with India coming only 13th in samples collected. Germany, who lead the table, collected more than three times the number.

India also continued to register one of the highest AAFs per samples collected ratio with 2.6 per cent of all samples collected ending up as positive. No other country among the top twenty sample collectors even come close to India in this regard.

The now-suspended National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi also kept busy in 2018 according to the list. NDTL processed 7542 samples, meaning just under half its business came from outside. While it was revealed to be the fourth-busiest Asian lab behind Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul, it still lagged way behind in the global list.