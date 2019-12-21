Participants vent ire at EFI

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : There is a sense of disappointment among the participants, who were eager to feature in the tent pegging team event of the junior national equestrian meet at the Embassy International Riding School here as the team event has been cancelled. The decision was made in the executive committee meeting of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), on Wednesday, citing safety reasons. The nationals started on Friday while tent pegging (both team and individual) was originally slated to start on Monday.

“EFI took a collective decision (to cancel) in their EC that the young riders are not trained enough and it might be dangerous with the lances and swords, which are actually weapons. It is for their safety. The event has to be safe. Who will take responsibility if there is any kind of mishap?. Individual events will go on as it is safe.” said PP Singh, technical delegate of the tournament.

However, this decision to cancel came too late. The prospectus, which had tent pegging as one of the events, was shared at least a month before the competition and the EFI could have taken a call then. The cancellation has not gone down well with the teams as most of them only came to know about it after reaching Bengaluru from various parts of the country.

“I think there were approximately six to seven teams, who were ready for the team competition. All of us are really disappointed that it has been cancelled. We always come well prepared with a particular mindset and spend a lot of time, almost a year for this competition, and huge money too. But it is sad that there is no team event,” said the captain of a participating team from the Southern part of the country.