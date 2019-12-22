Nikhat among boxers for Olympic trials

Home Sport Other

CHENNAI : With  the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) including Nikhat Zareen’s name in the list of women pugilists for Olympic selection trials on Saturday, speculations regarding the issue between the youngster and six-time world champion MC Mary Kom has been laid to rest. In women’s categories, boxers ranked one will face the one ranked four, while those ranked two and three will fight each other in the trials in New Delhi on December 27 and 28.

The winners of these bouts will fight in a final. Those who come out successful will be selected to represent India at the Asia & Oceania Olympic qualifiers in China from February 3-14. “We had a meeting with women’s coach Mohammed Ali Qamar, executive director Raj Kumar Sacheti, women’s high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco, men’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva among others. After consulting everybody, we have chalked out this list.

All coaches and players will have to maintain the sanctity of the sport and no indiscipline will be tolerated,” said BFI secretary general Jay Kowli. In women’s 51kg, Nikhat will take on Jyoti, while Mary Kom will face Ritu. Nikhat has been demanding a trial with Mary Kom and was set to face her in the Big Bout League. Citing a back injury, Mary Kom pulled out of the bout in the last minute. In men’s 81kg, Sumit Sangwan has been named No 3.

He recently tested positive for the diuretic acetazolamide. He hasn’t asked for a B sample test and the hearing is in process. “His participation is subject to NADA clearance. If cleared, he will be allowed to fight,” said Kowli. The men’s trials will be held in Ballari on December 29 and 30.

