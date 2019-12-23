Home Sport Other

Jwala Gutta urges Indian sportspersons to 'come out and condemn violence'

Gutta took to Twitter and posted a video where she called all the country's sportsperson as 'peace ambassadors'.

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid violent protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta on Monday requested all the Indian sportspersons to 'come out and condemn violence'.

"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence, violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do. Come out and condemn violence," she said in the video.

Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

