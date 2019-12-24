Easy victory for Madhavan
Top-SEED Madhavan Siddharth had a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 victory over Kavin Senthil in a boys Round of 32 match at the Robin Manfred under-14 AITA tournament held at MPTA-KTC courts.
Published: 24th December 2019 04:52 AM | Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:22 AM | A+A A-
Results: Boys: Siddharth bt Senthil 6-0,6-1; Mahesh bt Mathew 7-5,4-6, 6-1; Vishal bt Ganeshram 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Akshith bt Vibhuvan 6-1, 6-2; Subramaniam bt Richard 6-2, 6-2; Vinayak bt Muthu 6-4, 6-2; Govind bt Nihileshwaraam 6-2, 6-0; Mahit bt Abhrant 6-4, 6-2; Ashwin bt Aayush 6-2,6-3; Keerthivasan bt Jedon 6-2,6-1; Sivakumar bt Meer 5-7,6-3,6-1; Samuel bt Govind 7-5, 6-3; Deepaknath bt Kaushik 6-0,6-0; Nirajaneshwarar bt Abhishek 6-2,6-4; Anand bt Anshul 6-0,6-2; Kaushik bt Sudharshan 6-0, 6-1. Girls: Kavika bt Aishwarya 6-4, 6-0; Madhumitha bt Saniya 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-1; Adrika bt Vimyashree 6-1,6-3; Harithashree bt Priyanka 6-2, 6-2; Aadhyai bt Anjali 6-0,6-3; Sherli bt Cathrine 6-0,6-3; Nivethica bt Harshitha 4-6,7-5,6-1; Samrudhi bt Joshitha 6-1, 3-6, 6-1; Krithi bt Anika 6-2,6-1; Sania bt Deeksha 6-0, 7-6 (7); Savitha bt Niveda 6-1, 6-1; Nandini bt Diya 6-3,6-4; Maaya bt Samyuktha 6-1, 6-3.