I took up boxing because of Vijender Singh: Sakshi Chaudhary

After Vijender Singh won a medal in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, Bhiwani Boxing Club in Haryana had an energetic youngster waiting at their doorstep eager to become a pugilist.

Published: 24th December 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 07:02 PM

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sakshi Chaudhary has been recognised as one of the best prospects for India in international boxing. After Vijender Singh won a medal in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, Bhiwani Boxing Club in Haryana had an energetic youngster waiting at their doorstep eager to become a pugilist. Sakshi had taken inspiration from Vijender and was determined to become a boxer.

"I want to become a boxer like Vijender, I try copying his style and I'm very impressed with his determination. I want to reach the highest level in boxing just like my idol, Vijender," said Sakshi, who is currently in Delhi for the Asian Championship trials.

Sakshi's father, who is a farmer, was eager that she learn a sport at a young age and her mother supported Sakshi making sure she did not have to focus on anything else but the sport. Her dedication and sacrifices made sure she rose to prominence when she was only 15. She beat US National champion Yarisel Ramirez in the final of the AIBA World Junior Women's Championships. The win made her determined to work even harder.

"After I started boxing, I participated in my first tournament after just 15 days. I won the silver medal and was even more motivated after that," added the boxer.

Sakshi hailed the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) for supporting young talents. "Khelo India is one of the best platforms for young talents to showcase their skills and also learn from opponents. I participated in Khelo India last year and it was a good experience for me. I was surprised at the level of competition in the Khelo India Youth Games."

Talking about how she balances studies and boxing, Sakshi said, "I usually just travel for my exams as my college supports me with attendance. I recently travelled back home to write my exams and joined the Asian Championship trials again."

