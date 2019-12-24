Home Sport Other

Manu Bhaker wins junior, senior golds in Nationals

Manu, who is ranked 4th in the world in the women's air pistol rankings, shot 588 in the combined qualifications.

By IANS

BHOPAL: Manu Bhaker on Tuesday won gold at the junior and senior 10m air pistol events at the National Shooting Championships. The 17-year-old shot 241.5 in the final of the junior event and 243 in the senior event to win the top prize in both categories.

Devanshi Dhama won silver in the senior event, shooting 237.8 in the final while Yashaswini Singh Deswal shot 217.7 to win bronze.

Yashaswini had finished second in the combined qualifiers with a score of 577. Both Manu and Yashaswini have secured quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

