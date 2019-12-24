No foreign coach for paddlers in run up to Tokyo

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AFTER the mixed doubles training session between Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal and two sparring partners, Batra stops to see a video of a point. She is obviously not happy about her role and asks Sharath what she did wrong. After looking at the video in question, Sharath tells Batra that she did nothing wrong.

“She actually did nothing wrong, it was my fault,” Sharath, while narrating the incident later, told this daily. “I had to tell her ‘it’s me who was doing something wrong, that’s why you are in that position’. I need to go into another position and give you better space’.”

This is the problem senior Indian table tennis players have been facing over the last year and two months. They have to analyse and problem-solve on the go without the help of an external hand. Since Massimo Costantini left, they have been forced to fend for themselves. And Sharath, who is training with the national team at the Hall of Table Tennis with the support of UTT at Chennai till December 31, is of the opinion that the status quo is all set to continue at least till the Olympic Games.

“The federation (Table Tennis Federation of India) is still trying but it looks unlikely that there will be a foreign coach for the Games (if we qualify),” Sharath, World No 34, says.It, in fact, got to such a point where overseas coaches openly rejected whenever Indian players approached them during meets outside. “None of them want to come because there is no time.”

For the upcoming Olympic qualifier in Portugal next month, Soumyadeep Roy, who is currently one of the two Indian coaches (the other is Rajath Kamal) overseeing the national camp, will travel with the squad. Roy, the 37-year-old hopes, will be in the panel of Indian coaches to oversee the players’ needs from now till they find a foreign coach. “We gave some suggestions... ‘why don’t you form a panel of Indian coaches? Let them grow with the Indian team’.” While a final decision has not yet been made, Roy, as well as Arup Basak, will be part of the make-up for the time being. It’s expected that both of them will travel to Portugal.

While Manika will leave Chennai on Tuesday, the first phase of the camp (from December 22 to 26) will be dedicated to working on the physical aspects, off as well as on the table. “This is going to be the building-up phase for the Games,” the Commonwealth Games gold medallist said. “On the table, we will be working on footwork, movement and technique. Off the table, we will be spending a few hours in the gym. This camp is to ensure we get a solid base for the next two months.”

The last phase (December 26 to 31) will focus on doubles play. “It will help us with the permutations and combinations (myself and Harmeet Desai, G Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj) which will help us before the event in Portugal.” Meanwhile, Sathiyan will be part of only one day (December 31) as his exposure trip to South Korea got delayed.