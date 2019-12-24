Home Sport Other

No foreign coach for paddlers in run up to Tokyo

This is the problem senior Indian table tennis players have been facing over the last year and two months.

Published: 24th December 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Manika Batra (L) & A Sharath Kamal are currently training in Chennai

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AFTER the mixed doubles training session between Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal and two sparring partners, Batra stops to see a video of a point. She is obviously not happy about her role and asks Sharath what she did wrong. After looking at the video in question, Sharath tells Batra that she did nothing wrong.

“She actually did nothing wrong, it was my fault,” Sharath, while narrating the incident later, told this daily. “I had to tell her ‘it’s me who was doing something wrong, that’s why you are in that position’. I need to go into another position and give you better space’.”  

This is the problem senior Indian table tennis players have been facing over the last year and two months. They have to analyse and problem-solve on the go without the help of an external hand. Since Massimo Costantini left, they have been forced to fend for themselves. And Sharath, who is training with the national team at the Hall of Table Tennis with the support of UTT at Chennai till December 31, is of the opinion that the status quo is all set to continue at least till the Olympic Games.

“The federation (Table Tennis Federation of India) is still trying but it looks unlikely that there will be a foreign coach for the Games (if we qualify),” Sharath, World No 34, says.It, in fact, got to such a point where overseas coaches openly rejected whenever Indian players approached them during meets outside. “None of them want to come because there is no time.”

For the upcoming Olympic qualifier in Portugal next month, Soumyadeep Roy, who is currently one of the two Indian coaches (the other is Rajath Kamal) overseeing the national camp, will travel with the squad. Roy, the 37-year-old hopes, will be in the panel of Indian coaches to oversee the players’ needs from now till they find a foreign coach. “We gave some suggestions... ‘why don’t you form a panel of Indian coaches? Let them grow with the Indian team’.” While a final decision has not yet been made, Roy, as well as Arup Basak, will be part of the make-up for the time being. It’s expected that both of them will travel to Portugal.  

While Manika will leave Chennai on Tuesday, the first phase of the camp (from December 22 to 26) will be dedicated to working on the physical aspects, off as well as on the table. “This is going to be the building-up phase for the Games,” the Commonwealth Games gold medallist said. “On the table, we will be working on footwork, movement and technique. Off the table, we will be spending a few hours in the gym. This camp is to ensure we get a solid base for the next two months.”

The last phase (December 26 to 31) will focus on doubles play. “It will help us with the permutations and combinations (myself and Harmeet Desai, G Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj) which will help us before the event in Portugal.” Meanwhile, Sathiyan will be part of only one day (December 31) as his exposure trip to South Korea got delayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp