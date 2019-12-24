Vineeth hogs limelight in Harrington CA’s win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leg spinner VK Vineeth’s 4 for 13 came in handy for Harrington Cricket Academy to defeat MSD Academy by 56 runs in the final of the Harrington’s inter-academy U-11 tournament played at Reddy Sumangali grounds. JR Nitin of Harrington CA, who scored 220 runs and effected seven dismissals as a wicketkeeper, was declared Man of the Series.

Brief scores: (final): Harrington CA 134 in 29.5 ovs (JR Nitin 39, VKVineeth 25, Krishiv 3/27) bt MSD CA 78 in 21.3 ovs (VK Vineeth 4/13, B Akshadh 3/26). Special awards: Man of the final: VK Vineeth (HCA). Most valuable player: B Akshadh (HCA). Best bowler: P Vishaanth (HCA). Best fielder: Aarush (MSD CA). Best all-rounder: Thamishwar (MSD CA). Promising players: Ashmith (HCA); Krishiv (MSD CA).

Captain CC victorious

A Kamalseswaran picked up three wickets as Captain CC got the better of Sunny Sachin CC by 49 runs in the first division of Villupuram DCA league. Sachin CC also lost their second match to Vikravandi by 29 runs.

Brief scores: I-Division: Captain CC 225 in 47.5 ovs (J Nazar 33, S Raja 36, A Sriganesh 34, B Kalaiarasan 32, E Anbumani 4/61) bt Sunny Sachin CC (K Karthi 50, A Kamaleswaran 3/19); Vikravandi CC 114 in 33.3 ovs (K Thirunavukarasu 39, VS Tamildhasan 5/19) bt Sunny Sachin CC 85 in 33.1 ovs (K Thirunavukarasu 4/19, R Shanmugam 4/14). II-Divison: Karna CC 66 in 19 ovs (SK Murugan 3/17, K Vijayakumar 3/6) lost to New Star CC 67 in 15.4 ovs (S Magesh Kumar 3/13). III Division: VRSCET ‘B’ 85 in 22.2 ovs (S Santhosh Raj 3/15) lost to United CC ‘B’ 86/9 in 16 ovs (D Jai Ganesh 5/28).

Cedric shines

Cedric D’cruz sounded the board twice (3rd; 12th) to help State Bank of India blank St Paul’s RC 2-0 in a ‘A’ Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association.

Results: SBI bt St Paul’s RC 2-10; Ashok Leyland bt Homely Hockey 2-1; SRM University bt Lingaraj Memorial 5-0.

Kavesh scalps five

Kavesh’s deadly spell of 5/8 in six overs for Chellamal CA dismissed Asiatic Cricket Academy for 33 in the Young Talents Fynsea Logistics Winter Cup U-12 inter academy cricket meet.

Brief scores: Asiatic Cricket Academy 33/9 in 14.2 ovs (Kavesh 5/8) lost to Chellamal CA 34/3 in 6.3 overs. Player of the Match: Kavesh.