Vineeth hogs limelight in Harrington CA’s win

A Kamalseswaran picked up three wickets as Captain CC got the better of Sunny Sachin CC by 49 runs in the first division of Villupuram DCA league.

Published: 24th December 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

VS Tamildhasan’s 5/19 went in vain for Sunny Sachin CC vs Vikravandi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leg spinner VK Vineeth’s 4 for 13 came in handy for Harrington Cricket Academy to defeat MSD Academy by 56 runs in the final of the Harrington’s inter-academy U-11 tournament played at Reddy Sumangali grounds. JR Nitin of Harrington CA, who scored 220 runs and effected seven dismissals as a wicketkeeper, was declared Man of the Series.
Brief scores: (final): Harrington CA 134 in 29.5 ovs (JR Nitin 39, VKVineeth 25, Krishiv 3/27) bt MSD CA 78 in 21.3 ovs (VK Vineeth 4/13, B Akshadh 3/26). Special awards: Man of the final: VK Vineeth (HCA). Most valuable player: B Akshadh (HCA). Best bowler: P Vishaanth (HCA). Best fielder: Aarush (MSD CA). Best all-rounder: Thamishwar (MSD CA). Promising players: Ashmith (HCA); Krishiv (MSD CA).

Captain CC victorious
Brief scores: I-Division: Captain CC 225 in 47.5 ovs (J Nazar 33, S Raja 36, A Sriganesh 34, B Kalaiarasan 32, E Anbumani 4/61) bt Sunny Sachin CC (K Karthi 50, A Kamaleswaran 3/19); Vikravandi CC 114 in 33.3 ovs (K Thirunavukarasu 39, VS Tamildhasan 5/19) bt Sunny Sachin CC 85 in 33.1 ovs (K Thirunavukarasu 4/19, R Shanmugam 4/14). II-Divison: Karna CC 66 in 19 ovs (SK Murugan 3/17, K Vijayakumar 3/6) lost to New Star CC 67 in 15.4 ovs (S Magesh Kumar 3/13). III Division:  VRSCET ‘B’ 85 in 22.2 ovs (S Santhosh Raj 3/15) lost to United CC ‘B’ 86/9 in 16 ovs (D Jai Ganesh 5/28).

Cedric shines
Cedric D’cruz sounded the board twice (3rd; 12th) to help State Bank of India blank St Paul’s RC 2-0 in a ‘A’ Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association.

Results: SBI bt St Paul’s RC 2-10; Ashok Leyland bt Homely Hockey 2-1; SRM University bt Lingaraj  Memorial 5-0.

Kavesh scalps five
Kavesh’s deadly spell of 5/8 in six overs for Chellamal CA dismissed Asiatic Cricket Academy for 33 in the Young Talents Fynsea Logistics Winter Cup U-12 inter academy cricket meet.
Brief scores: Asiatic Cricket Academy 33/9 in 14.2 ovs (Kavesh 5/8) lost to Chellamal CA 34/3 in 6.3 overs. Player of the Match: Kavesh.

