Forever young

Saina Nehwal

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist has not won a title this year except for Indonesia Masters held in January. The shuttler has been battling illness and injuries and has had a bad patch. Since September, she has lost five times in the first round. The 29-year-old had pulled out of Premier Badminton League and Syed Modi International to prepare for the next season. She crashed out of the Rio Olympics after suffering an upset loss in her second group match. The Tokyo Games might turn out to be last for the former World No 1 and she would definitely like to end it on a high.

Sushil Kumar

If he makes it to the Tokyo Games, Sushil Kumar, 36, will be the oldest Indian wrestler ever to take part in the Olympics. However, qualifying will be easier said than done for the only Indian athlete to have won two individual Olympic medals — bronze in 2008 Beijing and silver in 2012 London Games. A first-round exit in the 2018 Asiad and 2019 World Championships highlighted his struggles but he still feels he can win the elusive Olympic gold. At present, he is training with his Russian coach in New Delhi. Selection trials for the Olympic qualifier scheduled next month will decide his immediate fate.

Leander Paes

H aving made his Olympic debut in 1992, 46-year-old Leander Paes has made seven appearances in a row at the Olympics, making him the first Indian and only tennis player to do so. The veteran has expressed his desire to represent the country for the eighth consecutive time in the 2020 Games. The 1996 Atlanta Games bronze medallist has established himself among the greatest players in Davis Cup history. He holds the record for the most Davis Cup doubles wins with 44. Earlier this month, he had hinted at retirement saying he doesn’t see himself playing past one year. And that might come after next year’s Tokyo Games.

MC Mary Kom

S ix-time world champ has to win selection trials starting on December 27 to qualify for the Olympic qualifiers scheduled in Wuhan, China from February 3 to 14. Nikhat Zareen has already expressed her wish to compete against the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist. The Telangana boxer had vented out her frustrations from various platforms demanding a contest against Mary. With the Boxing Federation of India deciding to hold the trials, the opportunity will be huge, both for the 36-year-old Mary and Nikhat to stake a claim for a spot in the 51 kg category.