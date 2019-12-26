Home Sport Other

Forever young

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist has not won a title this year except for Indonesia Masters held in January.

Published: 26th December 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Saina Nehwal

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist has not won a title this year except for Indonesia Masters held in January. The shuttler has been battling illness and injuries and has had a bad patch. Since September, she has lost five times in the first round. The 29-year-old had pulled out of Premier Badminton League and Syed Modi International to prepare for the next season. She crashed out of the Rio Olympics after suffering an upset loss in her second group match. The Tokyo Games might turn out to be last for the former World No 1 and she would definitely like to end it on a high.

Sushil Kumar

If he makes it to the Tokyo Games, Sushil Kumar, 36, will be the oldest Indian wrestler ever to take part in the Olympics. However, qualifying will be easier said than done for the only Indian athlete to have won two individual Olympic medals — bronze in 2008 Beijing and silver in 2012 London Games. A first-round exit in the 2018 Asiad and 2019 World Championships highlighted his struggles but he still feels he can win the elusive Olympic gold. At present, he is training with his Russian coach in New Delhi. Selection trials for the Olympic qualifier scheduled next month will decide his immediate fate.

Leander Paes

H aving made his Olympic debut in 1992, 46-year-old Leander Paes has made seven appearances in a row at the Olympics, making him the first Indian and only tennis player to do so. The veteran has expressed his desire to represent the country for the eighth consecutive time in the 2020 Games. The 1996 Atlanta Games bronze medallist has established himself among the greatest players in Davis Cup history. He holds the record for the most Davis Cup doubles wins with 44. Earlier this month, he had hinted at retirement saying he doesn’t see himself playing past one year. And that might come after next year’s Tokyo Games.

MC Mary Kom

S ix-time world champ has to win selection trials starting on December 27 to qualify for the Olympic qualifiers scheduled in Wuhan, China from February 3 to 14. Nikhat Zareen has already expressed her wish to compete against the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist. The Telangana boxer had vented out her frustrations from various platforms demanding a contest against Mary. With the Boxing Federation of India deciding to hold the trials, the opportunity will be huge, both for the 36-year-old Mary and Nikhat to stake a claim for a spot in the 51 kg category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp