1-year ban on Sangwan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Boxer Sumit Sangwan’s Olympic dreams are over. The former Asian Championship silver medallist, who was gearing up for the 81 kg trials on December 29 and 30, has been suspended for a year by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test. Sangwan had tested positive for the Acetazolamide substance. His sample was collected on October 10 during the nationals. Sangwan’s plea was rejected.