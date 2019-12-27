Happy state of affairs

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

National Highway 16 (NH16) is an important link that connects the eastern coast of India. It runs from Chennai to Kolkata. In Bhubaneswar, it is used by hundreds of thousands of commuters on a weekly basis. The sporting growth story of Bhubaneswar, and by extension, its modern love affair with hockey, can be told through the developmental works that NH 16 has been subject to over the years.

In 2014, when the city hosted the men’s Champions Trophy, its first big foray into hosting an international hockey meet, the highway was a “work in progress”. There was a dearth of shops, swanky hotels were few, multinational restaurant chains were oblivious by their absence and the highway itself left a lot to be desired. It looked like it could do with a repair job in many places.

With the Kalinga Stadium developing at the rate of knots, NH 16, located just off the stadium, began to undergo a radical surgery from 2015. Plush hotels and fast-food chains were the in thing. By the time the World League Final in 2017 came around, hockey reporters were taken aback by the transformation. The place wasn’t bad by any stretch of imagination in 2014 but the change in three years perfectly encapsulated the modification Odisha’s capital had seen. The change was complete in 2018 when the World Cup came around.

****

According to a recent World Bank survey report, Bhubaneswar ranked quite highly when it came to “ease of doing business”. While that cannot be directly compared to the ease with which the city has played host to international hockey matches, it is one of the reasons why Hockey India feels the state government is great to work with. “Their officials are simply the best to get work done,” a top Hockey India official feels.

While Bhubaneswar has figured in the sporting map of the country because of the bway it has hosted hockey meets, the origin story can be traced back to the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017. Sports tourism was yet to take off in the state and Bhubaneswar wasn’t even thought of as an ideal sporting destination. Vineel Krishna, Director, Sports and Youth Services, Govt of Odisha, lifts the lid on how the state machinery moved as one to get it done. “We didn’t have synthetic tracks and floodlights. The stadium needed a complete renovation. Athletics also require a lot of logistics as more than 1000 athletes and officials were to participate from 40 countries in 42 events.”

Fans in large numbers during the Olympic qualifiers this year | Biswanath Swain



If that first event was an accident, the others that followed have been by design. Let the state’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, explain the mechanics behind that. “Investment in sports is investment in youth and investment in youth is investment in future. See how Seoul was transformed after the Olympics and Beijing after the Olympics. We want Odisha to set a benchmark in the global sports arena and I hope it will take the state to the next level,” he had said.It may not materialise, but guess the event the city wants to host ultimately? The Olympics.

****

It takes time to build a sporting culture. Inside the Kalinga Stadium, that culture can be seen everywhere. As soon as one walks in past the main gate, young athletes dominate the area. Clutching their studs and training kit, they get ready for another day of practice. A little inside, rock climbers can be seen scaling new peaks every day as they try and achieve excellence in a still virgin sport in most parts of the country. Adjacent to the rock climbing wall, hockey players are readily identified by their clothes and the gear they carry.

Elsewhere, the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre is a daily remainder of how the state is mindful of the role sports science plays in the development of an athlete. Of course a sporting culture goes far beyond a few youngsters turning to sports. The city also plays an important role in this regard and nowhere was this change more visible than during the World Cup. Graffiti artists from all over the state had descended on the city to paint the walls and bridges surrounding the stadia in various hockey hues.

The murals of hockey players garnered lots of attention within the international hockey community. In fact, it moved former England player Samantha Quek, who was in the city for commentating duties, to tears. Quek was one of the players whose mural was seen on a wall and it left her utterly gobsmacked. “It’s no doubt linked to the men’s World Cup that is taking place soon — but the idea that someone chose an image of me to use, a sports woman, at a men’s event (...) on a main road for people to think ‘I wonder who that is or what she achieved?’ In a remote part of India is crazy to me,” she had tweeted.

In 2014, there was nothing like this. Bhubaneswar had just acted as a facilitator. In four short years, they had redefined the boundaries of staging a sporting event in the country. Just ask Siddharth Pandey, a TV commentator with the host broadcaster.

“When you land in Bhubaneswar for a hockey tournament, you are greeted with player cut-outs and huge banners advertising Bhubaneswar as the host city. On the way to your hotel you cross flyovers and city walls painted with hockey-related graffiti of famous hockey players, both local and international. You can almost sense the differential yet special treatment being meted out to you by the hotel staff who know you have come for hockey-related work.”

Putting on a grand show is well and good but the bigger part of the challenge is for the crowd to come in droves. Luckily, that’s never been a problem there. In fact, at some level, keeping the crowd away has proved to be a bigger problem. The India versus Argentina semifinal at the 2017 World League Final was a case in point. A heavy rainfall warning was in place because of a weather system when the match was going on. Even as the players slogged through the driving rain and howling winds, the public had braved the conditions to fill the stands.

Heck, people willingly postponed their weddings so that the hockey show could continue. Usually, a spate of weddings happen in December but in 2018, that wasn’t what happened. Overbooked hotels because of the quadrennial bash meant families willingly postponed their festivities.There is also more of an understanding of what elite athletes want. During the World League Final in 2017, players from multiple teams fell ill thanks to a mystery bug. A few of them privately blamed the food they ate at the hotels. At the World Cup, not a single team complained.

But complaints have also trickled in from elsewhere. While hockey, and sport in general, has largely been welcomed by the public, a few of them have asked whether investing money elsewhere would be a better alternative. “It’s important they don’t ignore infrastructure in other fields,” is a commonly heard refrain. While debating that point is out of the purview of this article, by and large the state has been vindicated by its decision.

****

The state’s partnership with Hockey India — Odisha are paying roughly `120 crore over five years from 2018 (`20 crore in 2018 with an annual escalation of nine per cent from 2019) — is perhaps a first-of-its-kind deal anywhere in the country. What that has done is it has made other sporting federations wake up to the possibilities of Odisha as a sporting destination. Over the last 18 months, a number of sports have planted their pole there, the latest being table tennis. Its tourism punchline reads: “India’s best kept secret.” It won’t stay that way for long, especially if it continues its focus on sporting infrastructure.