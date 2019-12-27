Home Sport Other

Home stretch for Bopanna ahead of Olympics

The inaugural edition of the ATP Cup has meant that Rohan Bopanna will be starting the new year with a new partner.

Published: 27th December 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:44 AM

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The inaugural edition of the ATP Cup has meant that Rohan Bopanna will be starting the new year with a new partner. He is teaming up with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof for the first time ever at the Qatar Open next week. It’s because his regular partner on Tour, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, will be representing Canada at the new meet in Australia from January 3-12. “I had firmed up this partnership (with Koolhof) in Paris in October itself,” he told this daily. “Shapovalov won’t be available and Divij (Sharan) and me cannot, as a team, get into the draw because of the cut-off being high.” 

In fact, for the next five months or so, Bopanna (World No 38) and Sharan’s (No 46) principle aims will be partner higher-ranked players so as to improve their own ranking in a bid to qualify for the Olympics. “Even for the 250s, it will be tough for Sharan and me to play together in the next few months. So, for us, it will be a question of improving our doubles ranking individually if we are to make the Olympics cut.”   

This is unchartered territory as far as men’s doubles is concerned. Since it was reintroduced at the Summer Games in 1988, India have always had at least one pair from Seoul till Rio de Janeiro. The situation is less than ideal this time because none of India’s top players have a ranking that guarantees them a place. Bopanna and Sharan can sneak in but they need a bit of a buffer to be sure of their place.  

After playing with Koolhof, World No 14, the 39-year-old will travel to Auckland where he will partner Finland’s Henri Kontinen. “Kontinen’s regular partner, Nikola Mektic, is also involved in the ATP Cup as I will play with him. After that I will be back with Denis for the Australian Open and the aim is to play with him for all tournaments after Melbourne (barring Pune Open).” 

Even then, Bopanna and Sharan have made a vow to play together if and when there is an opening between now and June. This is to have some rhythm going between the two so that they don’t land up at Tokyo without having played with each other since the beginning of the year. As it stands, these two have the best chance of making the bus to Tokyo.

