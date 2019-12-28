A year of hockey

By Express News Service

An important spot in Odisha’s sports, economy and political map, Sundargarh had its share of growth and failure in 2019. Prasanjeet Sarkar gets the details

Hockey Gift for Sundargarh

As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian hockey, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced earlier this week that Rourkela will be the second venue to host the Hockey World Cup in 2023. Foundation stone for 17 synthetic turf training centres was laid in Sundargarh by the Chief Minister. He also laid the foundation stone for the hockey high-performance centre building and launched the grassroots development programme in Sundargarh district by Hockey India. A budding cyclist of the district Swati Singh brought laurels to the district by winning bronze medal in the Track Asia Cup Cycling Championship-2019 in September.

Economy worry

Rourkela, which was once regarded as industrial capital of Odisha, struggled with stagnation of industrial growth this year. What came as a respite was Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement in September to develop Rourkela as a manufacturing hub and double the steel-based economy of the city in 18 months. However, the economic slowdown notwithstanding, the Koida Mining Circle scripted history by collecting a record `1,713 crore in mining royalty against target of `1,020 crore for 2019-20.

Political Hits & Misses

BJP stalwart Jual Oram in May registered his fifth victory from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat with a record margin of 2.23 lakh votes, but was not included in the Modi Government for his third stint as Union Tribal Affairs Minister. Instead, he was appointed as Chairman for Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Tribal leader and four-time Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey, accused of pursuing divisive politics and anti-development agenda, bit the dust for Congress against Jual. As a double whammy George’s son Rohit Joseph Tirkey also failed to retain his father’s traditional stronghold of Birmitrapur Assembly seat.

Foundation for New Project

In February, foundation stone was laid for the Livelihood Incubation Centre by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It is country’s first tribal-centric facility for skill development of local tribal youth and encourage entrepreneurship among them. It will be a joint venture of National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).

Violence and Fraud

In January, a woman and her four children were mowed down in sorcery-related violence in a remote village of Bonai sub-division which led to arrest of their five neighbours. In the same month, the administration en-masse disengaged 214 contractual Gram Rozgar Sevaks for resorting to prolonged cease work protest. On different occasions, the Central GST unearthed fraud of about `108 crore leading to arrest of half a dozen dubious businessmen.

On the other hand, after remaining out of office for seven months due to Vigilance inquiry into allegations of financial and administrative irregularities, Prof CR Triapthy in January resumed office as Vice-Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology.