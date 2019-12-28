Home Sport Other

Felt hurt: Nikhat Zareen on Mary Kom's refusal to hug her after trial bout

Zareen's protest led to insinuations that Mary Kom was avoiding a clash with her, something that left the iconic boxer furious. 

Published: 28th December 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Nikhat Zareen (L) and Mary Kom (R). (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen on Saturday said she was left quite hurt by M C Mary Kom's refusal to share a hug after their trial bout for the Olympic qualifiers which she lost here on a split 1-9 verdict.

The 23-year-old Hyderabadi, who is an Asian bronze-winner, lost to the six-time world champion, who rebuffed the youngster's attempted hug owing to a bitter build-up to the bout.

"I am happy with how I performed. I gave my all. I did not like her behaviour after the bout. I expected that as a senior boxer she would appreciate my effort. I felt hurt but I don't want to comment anything more," Zareen told reporters after the 51kg category bout here.

"She also used a bad word for me (after the bout) but it's ok," she added.

Mary Kom, while responding to questions on her conduct, said, "I am also a human being, I also get irritated. Can't I get angry when my credentials are questioned like this? And this wasn't the first time. It has happened so many times with me despite the fact that no other Indian boxer has achieved what I have achieved."

The questions she was referring to were raised when the Boxing Federation of India, in a departure from its laid down policy considered giving Mary Kom direct selection for Olympic Qualifiers.

Zareen's protest led to insinuations that Mary Kom was avoiding a clash with her, something that left the iconic boxer furious. 

ALSO READ | Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers

Zareen said she would come back stronger from this setback.

" I will get another chance and I will prove myself there. If she doesn't qualify from February Olympic Qualifiers, I would again appear for a trial for the world qualifiers in May," she said.

"I want to remain positive and I am sure I will be back stronger," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikhat Zareen Mary Kom Boxing Olympic Qualifiers
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp