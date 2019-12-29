Faction battle intensifies in chess body

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All India Chess Federation (AICF) had a stormy special general body meeting in Bhopal on Saturday. Held in the presence of an observer appointed by the sports ministry — Sports Authority of India administrator Satyajit Sankrit — the gathering saw claims and counterclaims fired by the factions headed by AICF president and secretary, who are at loggerheads over several issues. It can be noted that secretary of the sports ministry, RS Julaniya, issued a warning to the warring factions, saying that AICF may be derecognised or have funding withdrawn if they can’t solve the matter pertaining to the constitution.

Both sides had claims to make after the meeting. While president PR Venketraman Raja’s group said their rivals tried to disrupt proceedings, secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s followers claimed that they have taken important decisions. It will probably depend on the report of Sankrit, who was not available for comment. It can be noted that a hearing in Madras High Court on January 3 may also have a say on the validity of Saturday’s meeting.

To begin with, Chauhan’s group were on the front foot and sent out a media release with a number of decisions. They quashed a show-cause notice issued to Chauhan by Raja, rejected the report of a three-member committee constituted by Raja on allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Bengal Chess Association, overturned the Raja faction’s decision to hold elections in Chennai on February 10 and announced elections in Ahmedabad on February 9.

Claiming the support of 14 out of the 20 state units that attended the meeting, they also overturned the decisions taken at an urgent general body meeting called by Raja in Chennai on December 14.The Raja group of members rejected all this and accused Chauhan of highjacking the meeting with the help of individuals who are not authorised representatives of the state units. They said that three associations which don’t have elected office-bearers at the moment illegally attended the meeting. They also said that Chauhan’s attempt to subdue Raja at the meeting was unlawful since the president has the right to chair such meetings.

If the ministry allows the elections to go ahead, there is a chance that Raja will face Gujarat Chess Association president Ajay Patel in a battle for top post. Chauhan’s likely opponent for the post of secretary is Bengal’s Atanu Lahiri, against whom the former is planning an FIR on charges of misappropriating funds. The battle is headed for more acrimony and intervention of the sports ministry doesn’t seem unlikely.