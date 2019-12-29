Home Sport Other

Faction battle intensifies in chess body

All India Chess Federation (AICF) had a stormy special general body meeting in Bhopal on Saturday.

Published: 29th December 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

Image used for representational purpose

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All India Chess Federation (AICF) had a stormy special general body meeting in Bhopal on Saturday. Held in the presence of an observer appointed by the sports ministry — Sports Authority of India administrator Satyajit Sankrit — the gathering saw claims and counterclaims fired by the factions headed by AICF president and secretary, who are at loggerheads over several issues. It can be noted that secretary of the sports ministry, RS Julaniya, issued a warning to the warring factions, saying that AICF may be derecognised or have funding withdrawn if they can’t solve the matter pertaining to the constitution.

Both sides had claims to make after the meeting. While president PR Venketraman Raja’s group said their rivals tried to disrupt proceedings, secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan’s followers claimed that they have taken important decisions. It will probably depend on the report of Sankrit, who was not available for comment. It can be noted that a hearing in Madras High Court on January 3 may also have a say on the validity of Saturday’s meeting.

To begin with, Chauhan’s group were on the front foot and sent out a media release with a number of decisions. They quashed a show-cause notice issued to Chauhan by Raja, rejected the report of a three-member committee constituted by Raja on allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Bengal Chess Association, overturned the Raja faction’s decision to hold elections in Chennai on February 10 and announced elections in Ahmedabad on February 9.

Claiming the support of 14 out of the 20 state units that attended the meeting, they also overturned the decisions taken at an urgent general body meeting called by Raja in Chennai on December 14.The Raja group of members rejected all this and accused Chauhan of highjacking the meeting with the help of individuals who are not authorised representatives of the state units. They said that three associations which don’t have elected office-bearers at the moment illegally attended the meeting. They also said that Chauhan’s attempt to subdue Raja at the meeting was unlawful since the president has the right to chair such meetings.

If the ministry allows the elections to go ahead, there is a chance that Raja will face Gujarat Chess Association president Ajay Patel in a battle for top post. Chauhan’s likely opponent for the post of secretary is Bengal’s Atanu Lahiri, against whom the former is planning an FIR on charges of misappropriating funds. The battle is headed for more acrimony and intervention of the sports ministry doesn’t seem unlikely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chess All India Chess Federation
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp