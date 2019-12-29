Khelo India officials hold briefing session for volunteers

Home Sport Other

The briefing included the introduction of Khelo India, rules and regulations of the tournament and basic rules to be followed by volunteers during the event.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The officials of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) conducted a briefing session for the volunteers of the tournament in Guwahati on Sunday. Those present at the meeting included general and sports-specific volunteers.

The volunteers will play a key role in ensuring that the Games are conducted in a smooth manner. Each one of them will be assigned a role and they have been briefed about their responsibilities in a detailed manner.

"We have to make the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 a memorable tournament and the volunteers are the most important part of the tournament. No building can be constructed without a base and foundation and similarly, no Games can be conducted without the volunteers. Therefore, the volunteers' team is a very very important part of the competition," said Chirantan Rupwate, EMA head volunteer management.

The KIYG Guwahati 2020 will be held between January 10 and 22 in partnership with Sports Authority of India (SAI). The objective of the games is to provide a stage to young and budding talents for showcasing their talents. These games are an opportunity for gifted talents to find their developmental pathways to excellence.

It is expected that about 500 athletes will be shortlisted from these games for further development.

Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the games. The athletes will take part in a total of 20 sports with lawn ball and cycling being the new additions to the KIYG.

