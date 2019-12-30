EPL helps Chennai’s Vathul to ace junior national test

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chennai Equitation Centre’s Tiyasha Vathul isn’t new to equestrian like many of her peers at the Junior Equestrian Championship, which concluded here in Bengaluru on Sunday. She was introduced to riding when she was five and started competing when she turned ten.

But in the last four editions of the junior nationals, she didn’t really impress despite picking up medals here and there. It was her stint in the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) last year that helped the 15-year-old come out of her shell. A part of the Equestrian Federation of India’s (EFI) regional equestrian league, EPL brought the best out of her as she was able to compete on a regular basis against some of the best riders. And the results are there to see.

In the junior nationals that she competed in, this time, Vathul bagged four gold medals (two each in individual and team events) and a silver to leave a mark. She believes the exposure to quality horses and competition has helped her ace the junior national test this time around.

“I have been competing in the junior nationals for the last five years but this was my best performance,” said Vathul, who also emerged champion in the junior category of the EPL in the last two editions. “Before I took part in the EPL, I could only compete in our in-house events at the CEC and that were not regular. With the EPL, I’m now able to compete regularly (June-November) against some of the best riders. And that I think has kept me ready for competitions and helped me in achieving my best performance at the JNEC.”

The Chennai-girl will be the second rider to represent India at the AEF U-21 Dressage Championship finals in Chinese Taipei in April. Piloting fleece Clover, she finished second in the India qualifier with a 66.071% score. Hyderabad’s Shashank Kanumuri was the other Indian rider to qualify. It will be her first meet abroad but she has already started preparing for the continental competition.

“I think I did well at India qualifier. I only got an hour’s time to get to know the horse (Fleece Clover) so considering that my score wasn’t bad. However, the U-21 dressage championship will be a tough event and I have to prepare accordingly. I have watched a few videos of my dressage events and I will work on my weaknesses before April,” said Vathul, who also had a training stint under renowned Equestrian coach Pammy Hutton in the UK.

Results

One day eventing: 1. Ankit Giri (RVC, Vibrant), 2. Shivam Toniar (RVC, Prince Volk), 3. Mahender Singh (ASC Center, RMT VD)

Team eventing: 1. RVC, Meerut, 2. RTS & Depot, Hempur, 3. RTS & Depot, Sharanpur

Best riders

Children 2 category: Arjun Singh (MPSEA, Bhopal)

Children 1 category: Shashank Kannumuri ( EIRS, Bangalore)

Junior Category: Tiyasha Vathul (CEC ) and Aditya Ayush Singh (MPSEA, Bhopal)

Young Rider: Pranay Khare from MPSEA