Sachin, Satish and Ashish, in Olympic qualifiers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sachin Kumar (81 kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg) booked Olympic Qualifiers spot each by winning their respective bouts during the trials, being held in Bellary on Sunday.

The Olympic Qualifiers is scheduled to be held in Wuhan, China in February next year. Asian Championship silver medallist Ashish was in his elements against national champion Ankit Khatana, recording a 9-0 win while Sachin beat Brijesh Yadav 6 -3.

Veteran Satish, meanwhile, beat Narender 6-3. Former World Championships bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (69 kg) also won his bout against Ashish Kulheria to set up a final clash against former national champ Duryodhan Singh Negi, who beat Naveen Boora 8-1. The final will be held on Monday.

In the 57 kg category, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki edged Kavinder Singh Bisht 6 -3 in the semis. Solanki will lock horns with Mohammad Hussamuddin, who defeated former world youth champ Sachin Siwach with same verdict.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar got the better of Gaurav Chauhan by split decision (5-4) in the 91 kg category.