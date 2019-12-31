Kramnik and Gelfand to coach at camp for emerging talent in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chess greats Vladimir Kramnik and Boris Gelfand will be coaching budding players from the country in the city at a camp organised by Microsense.The 10-day camp is the company’s second such initiative. A total of 14 players have been selected for training at the camp, which starts on January 8. This is a residential programme, with the players being housed on East Coast Road.

The average age of the players is 13, but eight of them are Grand Masters and six are International Masters. The players who are being trained are R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani, Prithu Gupta, P Iniyan, Arjun Erigaisi, Leon Mendonca, Sreeshwan Maralakshikari, Aditya Mittal, Arjun Kalyan, Bharat Subramaniyam, Raahil Mullick, Women International Masters Rakshitta Ravi and Vaishali.

“India has a unique generation of talents, and is aspiring to become a superpower of chess world,” said Gelfand. “Some of these juniors have already achieved incredible successes. Others are about to follow.

I am sure that during our camp they’ll learn a lot about how to think, how to approach chess and how to improve their work ethic. I am very excited to join the project. I have no doubts that it will be a great experience for everyone.” Former world champion Kramnik is happy to visit India, and keen to train all the players. “After the first camp, which we held in Chens-Sur-Leman (France), I am glad that we are having a second camp. This time it is even more exciting because it will be held in Chennai. From six students, we will be having 14. I am also very excited that I will be joined by Gelfand to train these youngsters. Incidentally, the last time I was in India was back in ‘90s, for a match against Boris.”

“In this 10-day camp, the focus will revolve around openings,” remarked Kramnik. “We will try our best to impart the opening knowledge we have gathered after years of practical experience of playing chess at the highest level. I am looking forward to the camp, as well as meeting the youngsters and working with them.”