Home Sport Other

Life after marriage to Parupalli Kashyap​ has been a 'dream run': Saina Nehwal

The Hyderabadi shuttler, who is set to compete in the prestigious All England Championships from March 6 to 10, knows where she needs to up her game.

Published: 04th February 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap hosted a grand reception party in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap (Photo | Saina Nehwal Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: For London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, life after marrying fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap last December has been a "dream run". India's star shuttler, who recently won the Indonesia Masters -- her first title in two years -- says it won't be wrong to call marriage her "lucky charm".

"Everything is falling in place. It's like a dream run. I never thought that after marriage, I would go on to win my first title after two years, which I was really hoping for," Saina told IANS in an interview here.

"It has been long since I won my Super Series title, but I was happy that I could reach one semi-final and one final after that... Unfortunately, Carolina Marin had to retire after the injury but I think I was quite lucky to win the tournament," she added.

The reigning Asian Games champion was feeling doubly lucky about walking the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for Chennai-based designer Vaani Raghupathy in a lehenga in her favourite colour, yellow.

Would she say marriage has been her lucky charm?

"Yes, I would say that," Saina said with the blush of a newly-married bride.

Saina has often been lauded for being mentally tough -- a compliment recently paid to her by her former coach Vimal Kumar.

"Thank you to Vimal sir for saying that, but I know it since my childhood. I used to fight matches and win them, and it's all because of my fighting spirit. Mentally, I am a little stronger, and that has been one of my specialties.

"I'm not someone with great stroke qualities, but I have to learn them," Saina said, adding that facing injuries and yet being strong are a part and parcel of every sportsperson's life.

"There is no shortcut in sports. Injury is part of a sportsperson's life. We have to be patient and go with the flow. We should make sure we have good training and be fitter. Rest is not in our hands," she said.

The Hyderabadi shuttler, who is set to compete in the prestigious All England Championships from March 6 to 10, knows where she needs to up her game.

READ | It's turning out well: Saina Nehwal on biopic 

"I have to be very careful in tough situations because in bigger tournaments, I have to fight it and overcome it. The last time I lost in the All England Badminton final was in 2015.

"I have to make sure I have to overcome (issues) and win major events as well. I know it's not going to be easy, but I am going to correct a few of my mistakes and movements."

"If I do that and if I am one of the fittest in the tournaments, I can go on winning them," she said with true sportsmanship.

At the moment, she is looking forward to the preparations for four to five weeks. She has the senior nationals in Guwahati from February 10-16 and then the All England Championships in Birmingham.

Since badminton takes a majority of time in the couple's lives, Saina says it becomes "difficult" sometimes.

"Even he has to play certain tournaments to get a certain ranking and so do I. This is an Olympic year, and everyone's trying to be a part of it."

Nevertheless, she hopes they can take a quick break in May or June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp