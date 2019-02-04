Home Sport Other

Sumant, Audhi tons put Trotters in control 

South Madras Cricket Academy  will be conducting the SMCA Champions Trophy tournament which is open to all corporate houses, institutions and clubs from last week of February.

By Express News Service

 

CHENNAI: Riding on centuries by Sumant Jain and R Audhi Sachin, Globe Trotters declared at 422 for seven in 146.4 overs against Youngstars on the second day of the TNCA Senior Division league match held at SSN College grounds on Sunday.

Sachin was involved in two-century partnerships. For the fifth wicket with Jain, he added 168 runs in 57.2 overs. Then with Monish, he raised 117 runs in 31.4 overs for the seventh wicket. In reply, Youngstars were 94 for two in 31 overs at stumps.

Brief scores: At MAC: MCC 173 vs Vijay 308/3 in 105 ovs (L Suryapprakash 109, J Kousik 74 n.o, N Jagadeesan 63). At IC– Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 199 and 95/3 in 37 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 56) vs Nelson 151 in 47 ovs (Abhishek Tanwar 5/43). At TI–Murugappa: Jolly Rovers 352 in 110.5 ovs (R Sathish 86, R Rajan 62 n.o, L Kiran Akash 59; Varun Sood 3/91, D Rahul 3/103) vs TI Cycles 197/2 in 67 ovs (Adhithya Giridhar 115 n.o). At IIT–Chemplast: CromBest 226 in 92 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 80, M Siddharth 5/56) vs Alwarpet 338/5 in 86 ovs (Jiwan Jot Singh 96, U Mukilesh 55 n.o). At SSN: Globe Trotters 422/7 decl. in 146.4 ovs (R Audhi Sachin 133, Sumant Jain 100, C Hari Nishaanth 70, Monish Satish 58 n.o.) vs Young Stars 94/2 in 31 ovs. At CPT– IP: MRC A 280 in 94.4 ovs (R Srinivasan 129, R Ashwin 51; T Ajith Kumar 3/63) vs India Pistons 159/3 in 83 ovs (Maan K Bafna  62 n.o).

Michelle in sole lead

Fresh from her WGM norm show, Michelle Catherina (7.5) took sole lead, defeating Chandreyee Hajra in the tenth round of the Velammal-AICF Women International Grandmaster round-robin chess tournament, at Hotel Abu Sarovar Portico, Chennai here on Sunday. Divya Deshmukh at 7 points, managed to stay behind the leader, despite her defeat at the hands of fellow Indian Aakanksha Hagawane. In other games, top seed International Master Munguntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia went down to her countrymate Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh. In the last game to finish, Colombia’s Franco Valencia Angela stunned higher-rated Osmak Iulija of Ukraine.

Results: Round 10: (Indians unless specified): Osmak Iulija (UKR) 6.5 lost to Franco Valencia  Angela (COL) 3.0, Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (KAZ) 4.5 drew with Varshini V (3.0), Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (MGL) 4.5 bt Munguntuul Batkhuyag (MGL) 6.0, Babiy Olga (UKR) 6.0 bt Sapale Saloni (4.0), Aakanksha Hagawane (6.0) bt Divya Deshmukh (7.0), Chandreyee Hajra (2.0) lost to Michelle Catherina P (7.5).

Volleyball trials

The Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association (TNVA) will be conducting a selection trials for sub-junior boys and girls to select the state teams to participate in the 41st sub-junior national volleyball championship to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from February 23rd to 28th. The trials will be held on February 10th at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. Players born on or after January 1, 2003 can participate. For further details contact: 9841026062.

Cricket tournament

South Madras Cricket Academy  will be conducting the SMCA Champions Trophy tournament which is open to all corporate houses, institutions and clubs from last week of February. Entries close on February 15. For further details contact: 9884302787.

Andhra hold TN

Andhra Pradesh held Tamil Nadu 1-1 in the opening fixture of the Santosh Trophy South Zone qualifiers at the Bharathi Stadium in Neyveli on Sunday. G Manjunath scored from the penalty spot in the 12th minute for Andhra Pradesh before T Vijay levelled the score in the 63rd minute. 

