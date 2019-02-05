The brain behind Pro Volleyball League

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No risk, no reward. Any new business venture has to check the risks involved and the rewards on offer before the purses are opened and money is put on the table. The CEO of the newly-conceptualised Pro Volleyball League (PVL) Joy Bhattacharjya is well aware of that. "There is no business in the world which is completely no risk and only rewards. There is a certain amount of risk involved," he said.

However, he chooses to take a different outlook when it comes to PVL."More than risk, what you have to talk about is belief. Are we sure that this will work? No. But what I am sure about is if this is done properly and at a decent level, then this can really work well," he said. The concept of starting the PVL was first conceived in March 2018 after Joy and the organisers found the potential of the sport. "We went to the Federation Cup and the nationals in Calicut last year. That's when we believed that we can make a really good product out of this."

The success of leagues like Pro Kabaddi League and Premier Badminton League gives an indication that franchise-based televised sports leagues are a big market."Leagues are certainly the future of international sports. If you see international sports, it is all well-funded. Whether, it is the NBA or the NFL in America or football teams in the UK or volleyball in Poland, Russia and Europe. It is really franchise model which works because that makes sure that there are people, other than the government, who are investing in sport."

Joy has more than two decades of expertise working in the world of Indian sports and after forays into cricket and football, he is now into volleyball. Some of his notable roles in the past have been as the team director of Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders. He was also the Project Director for the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup. The enormity of the role can be gauged from the fact that India was hosting its first-ever age-group football World Cup. If that was one of Joy's biggest challenges, he admits that PVL is a different challenge from any of his earlier assignments.

"With FIFA (U-17 World Cup), you have an established brand name like FIFA behind you. Here (for PVL), it is not just about convincing owners but convincing players like David Lee and Paul Lotman to come out here and try and make a league out here. It's all about showing your dream and saying: 'would you want to be a part of this,'" he said. "They are the kind of people who will have phenomenal influence in the dressing room and our players," he said.

These are early days but Joy feels the signs are positive so far. "The response has been terrific. It is really important that we get this right and we have got a very encouraging response so far and there is no reason to believe that we won't take this further than this."