GFI polls: No contest for prez and secy posts

CHENNAI: Three days after the list of candidates for the November 5 Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) polls was published, returning officer SK Mediratta has finally put out the final list. According to this, elections will be held only for the post of treasurer and executive committee members while all other candidates will be elected unanimously, including president and secretary.

The returning officer (RO) delayed the announcement of the final list after Delhi High Court had passed an order on Wednesday. The interesting part of the order is pertaining to Sanjay Shete and Makarand Joshi who filed nominations for president and joint-secretary’s post. According to the letter issued by the returning officer on Thursday, Shete and Joshi’s counsel had communicated to the court order they would not take part in the elections (“...would not cast their vote/participate in the ensuing election”). The two had earlier told RO that they would take part.

However, the returning officer felt this should not have a bearing in the proposing and seconding names of Ashok Kumar Sahoo (treasurer, proposer Shete), Anil Mishra (joint-secretary, seconder Joshi) and G Gunasekaran (ec member, seconder Shete). Sudhir Mital and S Shantikumar Singh are unanimous choice for president and secretary’s post. There are two names for treasurer’s post and six for EC out of which four will be elected.