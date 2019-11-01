Home signs: Tough but achievable

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THAT the Indian women’s hockey team has been handed the step-motherly treatment by Hockey India (HI) is a fact that cannot be disputed. Here are some examples to back that assertion. While the men’s team has always had tournaments on home soil in recent times, the women have largely been consigned to camps away from the public eye.

It’s been 966 days since they last played a competitive encounter in India — a five-match series against lowly Belarus from March 2-8, 2017. That’s not all. The last time the women’s team played in an FIH event in India was the World League Round-2 in March 2015 — 1690 days for people who like to geek out on numbers. The men? In the same time, they have played four senior FIH events in front of their own fans. Want more statistics to ram home the point further? Only six of the 18 players selected for the Olympic qualifiers against USA have scored a goal at home.

In a sense, the women’s team, who will be playing at the Kalinga Stadium for the first time in recent memory, does not know what home advantage actually looks like. To the outside world, that might sound like a bizarre statement but it’s not as simple as it sounds. There was first-hand proof of that during the men’s World Cup last year.

The men’s side, used to the song and dance of the gallery, frequently used to overcook passes or mis-trap penalty corners because of the crowd’s negative energy. This was an observation made by Japan’s hockey coach Siegfried Aikman, who was in the stands during many India games. “Notice that Indian players react whenever the crowd goes ‘oooh’ and ‘aaah’. They get swayed by the crowd’s emotion when they really shouldn’t,” he had pointed out then.

Rani, who herself has played only 16 matches in India since 2012, said that shouldn’t affect them as they like to focus only on the controllables. “I hope they are the 12th man,” she said during the pre-match press conference. “Anyway, when we step on to the field, our thoughts are only on the match and what we can do to win it so thoughts like that (crowd’s negative energy) don’t really affect us. The last time I played this kind of tournament at home (2012 Olympic qualifiers), it was mostly in front of empty stands in New Delhi. This will be the first time all of us will play an important match at home.”

The importance of the two-legged tie cannot be overstated for the ninth-placed team. Lose and the work, momentum, interest and the goodwill they have generated over the last couple of years could vanish in a flash. “That (qualifying for the Olympics) will be the final thing on the list of targets that we want to achieve in the short term,” coach Sjoerd Marijne said. “We have achieved everything that we want to achieve (so far), sometimes even better but it’s the Olympics that is the big thing, everybody wants to go there. Our recent results is because we believe as a team that we can do better than the previous Olympics and for that to happen we have to be there in the first place.”

In essence, qualifying for the Olympics will be a culmination of what the team has done so far. However, it will also signal the start of a new set of targets, a point the Dutchman made. “Qualifying for the Olympics will be step one, our first target. Our big dream is doing well at the Olympics, finishing on the podium places.”

For that to happen, they will have to use the crowd to their advantage. “We have heard much about the crowd here and how they are all so passionate for hockey, we hope they will come out and support us in large numbers.” After hearing about the crowd for a long time, they will experience it first hand on Friday and Saturday.

