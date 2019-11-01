Odisha open ISL account 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Odisha FC bounced back from two defeats in style as they beat Mumbai City FC 4-2 for their first win in Indian Super League at Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

The visitors impressed with their aggressive approach in the first half and were three up at the end of it. Xisco Hernandez (6’) opened the scoring before goals from Aridane Santana (21’, 73’) and Jerry Mawihmingthanga (41’) sealed the win.

Mohamed Larbi’s (51’) penalty and a late fortuitous hit from Bipin Singh (90+4’) turned out to be nothing more than a consolation for Mumbai. Odisha climbed to sixth spot on the table. Mumbai are fifth.