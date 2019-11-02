Home Sport Other

Mandeep led-India dig deep to beat Russia

While they will have to show more attacking vibes on Saturday, they were pleased to stay in the tie with 60 minutes to go.

Published: 02nd November 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

India men’s hockey team exult after scoring against Russia | Biswanath Swain

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For exactly seven minutes, the men’s hockey team’s result was in danger of overshadowing the women’s scoreline. After the hosts had predictably opened the scoring through Harmanpreet Singh, Russia, who clearly hadn’t read the script, equalised two minutes into second quarter. For the next seven minutes the score stayed that away, nervous glances were exchanged in the press box.
On the field, the players we­re getting a tad frustrated. This wa­sn’t meant to be hard. The last ti­me th­ese te­ams met, it finis­hed 10-0. Even af­ter Mandeep Singh restored the adv­a­nt­age, the Men In Bl­ue never got going.

While some credit should go to the World No 22 — after parking the proverbial bus around their D, they executed that game plan to perfection with some quick counters, India just weren’t at the races today. While India did win 4-2, it could have been a lot uglier had the visitors finished off the opportunities they created.

A fact that Russia’s coach Vladimir Konkin pointed out. “It wasn’t our defence, expertly marshalled by our captain (Denis Shchpachev), alone that played well. Even our forwards played well but a pity that they didn’t take some of the chances that fell their way.”

While they will have to show more attacking vibes on Saturday, they were pleased to stay in the tie with 60 minutes to go. “It’s a good result for us but now we have another challenge and we will see how to tackle it.”

For India’s coach, Graham Reid, he wants to see something better from his charges. “It’s a problem when all the players don’t play at their maximum level, luckily we have one more opportunity to show what we are capable of.” He didn’t sound too pleased when asked whether they would come with a different strategy on Saturday. “Yes, maybe play better than what we did today (Friday).” Forward SV Sunil, who scored the fourth goal, echoed the same sentiments. “We could have played better.”

At an impromptu team huddle on the pitch, all the players put their hands up when Reid asked them: “who among you can play better hockey?” When asked what changed between the showing in June and now, Reid said all credit should go to Russia. “They have had a longer time to prepare,” he said. “They have had our video for five-six months and identified the players who could do a job.”

Result
India 4 (Harmanpreet Singh 5th, Mandeep Singh 24th, 53rd, SV Sunil 48th) bt Russia 2 (Andrey Kuraev 17, Semen Matkovskiy 60).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mandeep Singh Indian Hockey Olympic qualifier
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp