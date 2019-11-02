Home Sport Other

Olympic hockey qualifiers: India beat USA 5-1 at Kalinga stadium

India completely dominated the USA and did not let the momentum lose. 

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

India women's hockey team thrashed the USA by 5-1 in the first leg of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers. (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: India women's hockey team thrashed the USA by 5-1 in the first leg of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers at the Kalinga stadium here on Friday.

India's Lilima Minz scored the opening goal of the match when the game was in the 29th minute. Sharmila Devi then added another goal to India's tally in the 40th minute.

ALSO READ | India men defeat Russia by 4-2 in Olympic hockey qualifiers

India continued their aggressive form in the match and just after two minutes, India took their lead to three goals with the help of Gurjit Kaur's strike.

Consolidating India's position further in the match, Navneet Kaur netted another goal, taking the scoreline to 4-0.

India completely dominated the USA and did not let the momentum lose as Gurjit Kaur, in the 51st minute, smashed another goal for the hosts.

The visitors finally managed to open their tally in the game as Erin Matson scored a goal in the 54th minute. India then played cautiously and restricted the USA from scoring more goals.

India will now compete against the USA for the second leg of the qualifiers on November 2. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olympic qualifiers Olympic hockey qualifiers India Vs USA India women hockey
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp