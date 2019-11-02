Home Sport Other

WATCH | India's blade runner Subedar Anandan gets a rousing welcome at his regiment

The para-athlete won golds in the 100, 200, and 400- metre events at the 7th Military World Games held at Wuhan China from October 18-27. 

Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Subedar Anandan G, Paraplegic Athlete who  won three Gold medals at the recent seventh Military Wold Games  at  Wuhan, China, was felicitated in the regiment he belongs to -- MEG & Centre, Bengaluru 

Anandan who had his medals around his neck was taken in a grand parade by all Ranks of the Centre from the gates to the headquarters in an  Open Jeep.

A ceremonial Military Band accompanied the parade. He was garlanded and cheered through the half kilometre stretch with army personnel at the various offices flocking out in huge numbers to witness to parade, and greet and show support to the athlete. 

At the MEG headquarters, he was received by  Brigadier Wadhwa, Commandant, MEG & Centre, Bengaluru. 
 
At the same games, two other soldiers from MEG won medals. Havildar  Deepak bagged a Silver in Light Flyweight Boxing, and Naib Subedar N Sriram Balaji won Bronze in Tennis (Singles).

Anandan who presently stands at number 12  in the world ranking (top 7 qualify) is on the verge of securing his place at the Tokyo  Para-Olympics 2020.

He secured Gold at the 200-metre event at the recently held Handisport Open Paris 2019.

Wishing him all, Commandant Wadhwa told The New Indian Express, you should be here next year this time to welcome India's Para Olympic Gold Medallist. 

