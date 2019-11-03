Home Sport Other

Indian hockey team defeats Russia 7-1 in second leg, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

In the first leg of the qualifiers on Friday, India had defeated Russia 4-2.

Published: 03rd November 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

India men's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: India men's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after thrashing Russia in the qualifiers here on Saturday.

In the first leg of the qualifiers on Friday, India had defeated Russia 4-2. In the second leg of the Olympic qualifiers, Russia got off to a brilliant start as it gained a one-goal lead in the first minute.

ALSO READ | India women survives US scare to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

India rushed off the blocks in the second quarter with three goals, taking the scoreline to 3-1. Nilakanta Sharma then added another goal of the match when the game was in the 47th minute.

India continued their aggressive form in the game and just after one minute, the team took their lead to four with the help of Rupinder Pal Singh's strike

Consolidating India's position further in the match, Rupinder netted another goal, taking the scoreline to 6-1. When the match was in the final minute, India's striker Amit Rohidas scored a goal as the game ended with a scoreline 7-1.

Hence the game concluded with an aggregate score of 11-3, which enabled India to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics India vs Russia Olympic hockey qualifiers Indian hockey team Olympic Qualifiers
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp