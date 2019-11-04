Home Sport Other

American football coach gets suspended after his team scores too many

A Long Island football coach has been reprimanded after his team thrashed another high school 61-13 in a game.

Published: 04th November 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

According to the policy which has been there for three years to prevent poor sportsmanship, coaches have to explain their winning margin to a committee if it exceeds more than 42 points.

According to the policy which has been there for three years to prevent poor sportsmanship, coaches have to explain their winning margin to a committee if it exceeds more than 42 points.

By IANS

WASHINGTON: In a first, a high school football coach in the US has been suspended after his team thrashed another high school by a whopping margin.

A report in BBC said that Plainedge High School's head coach, Rob Shaver in Long Island, was suspended for one game after violating the local county "lopsided scores policy" as his team defeated South Shore 61-13 in a match which took place on October 25.

According to the policy which has been there for three years to prevent poor sportsmanship, coaches have to explain their winning margin to a committee if it exceeds more than 42 points.

The victory led to Shaver being called before Nassau County's "lopsided score committee" who were not satisfied with his failure to substitute his first-team players despite holding a comfortable lead.

Shaver is reportedly the first to be punished under the unusual rule. "The spirit of the rule is to prevent better teams from running up on lesser programs and sportsmanship and dignity and all that stuff. I get it. That didn't happen," Shaver said in an interview with the Newsday newspaper.

However, the head coach of the team which lost by 48 points said he had "no issue with how the game went".

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plainedge High School Rob Shaver American football coach
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp