Ending well, but a few alarm bells

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: SJOERD Marijne moonlights as a ‘motivational speaker’ and this job certainly came in handy on Saturday.

With US winning 4-0 (and the tie tied at 5-5), the Dutchman had to bring years of his experience to get the girls to refocus. “At half-time, I told the girls, ‘It’s 0-0, now it’s your moment. Go out with your heads held high’. It certainly worked but the women’s team will have to cut out the propensity to start slowly if they are to realise their aim of medalling in Tokyo.

“We have a dream and the dream is to go to the Olympics, and gold is the most beautiful colour,” Marijne said. “Preparation starts tomorrow (Sunday) morning. We played well in one half. But now, we have to do it for the entire match. I am proud of the fighting spirit of the girls.”

Therein lies the problem. Teams who play well for only one half don’t win stuff and it’s a problem that needs to be addressed. Rani Rampal & Co began slowly twice in two days and had to rely on their nerves and Marijne’s half-time team talk to rectify tricky situations. Knowing they can recover after ceding ground to the opposition is a handy trait but a team cannot prosper with this tactic in the long run.

Considering that this year alone Chile, Japan, Great Britain and Australia have opened the scoring against India quickly, this could become a problem if the women don’t get together to identify the why.

Even in the first match of the tie against US, they started rather poorly and were lucky to not be behind only because of the visitors’ philanthropy with chances.

The 45-year-old cheekily admitted as much in a Twitter hashtag on Saturday night: #canweplayonlythesecondhalf. Now, comes the bigger challenge: to get the team to start with a high tempo.

This problem, however, seems to be contagious because even the men’s side seem to be suffering from it. It may be a small sample size but since Graham Reid has taken charge of the World No 5, they have gone behind in the first quarter to Australia (twice), Russia (once) as well as Spain.

While they won against the latter two, these are the kind of trends that elite sides will study in an Olympic year.

The Australian did not discuss about this in detail but he was clear the side just had to get better next season. “I told the players that we have nine months (before Olympics). We just need to get better. We need to focus on the process and the result will take care of itself.”

It’s in this context that the men’s team will like the Pro League, they will get numerous chances to prove that this isn’t a trend. “It’s a really good opportunity to play against quality opposition in an Olympic year,” Reid continued. “It will will give a good idea of the make-up of our squad.”

Just like Marijne, Reid also called medalling at the Olympics as a ‘dream’. He even called it ‘unfinished business’ after what transpired with Australia in 2016 (Reid was in charge of the then world champions who were thumped 0-4 by The Netherlands).

Both Marijne and Reid will have a better chance of realising their ‘dream’ if they get the team to start on the front note.