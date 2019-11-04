Home Sport Other

Four records set on day two of Junior National Athletics Championship

Nivya Antony was in good form as she came to take part in the championship.  

Andhra Pradesh Players in action during 35th junior national athletic championship at ANU in Guntur district on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Players in action during 35th junior national athletic championship at ANU in Guntur district on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of the 35th Junior National Athletics Championship, being conducted at the ground of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), witnessed four players from Andhra Pradesh qualifying for the finals, on Sunday.

While Yashwanth Kumar Lave qualified for the finals in the boys’ 110m hurdles, for the 19-20 age group, Dhanush Kumar and P Vivekananda qualified for the finals of boys’ long jump event in the 17-18 age group. State’s Chandini Tammineni shared the fifth position with Delhi’s Jahnavi Gulati to qualify for the final round of girls’ high jump in the age group of 12-14.

However, none of the players from the host State could win a medal on the second day as well. Ritik Malik of Delhi, Shaili Singh of Karnataka, Chanda of Delhi and Nivya Antony of Kerala set new national records in the boys’ under-18 100-metre race, girls’ under-16 long jump event, girls’ under-20 1,500-metre race and girls’ under-20 pole vault event. 

Malik’s sprint was the highlight of the proceedings as his timing of 10.65 seconds broke the national and meet records held by Gurindervir Singh (10.69) since 2017 and Praveen Muthukumaran (10.75) since 2011. Chanda, who clocked 4:30.25 to finish fourth in the National Inter-State Championships in Lucknow and 4:19.94 to take the third place in the National Open in Ranchi last month, showed that she had the potential to do better, as she displayed sound race tactics on Sunday. She took the lead from the very beginning and came first. 

Nivya Antony was in good form as she came to take part in the championship. She achieved her previous best mark of 3.70 metres in the Kerala State Athletics Championships in Kozhikode in June. 

Shaili Singh improved upon her national and meet record in girls’ under-16 long jump to 6.15 metre. She held the previous record of 5.14 metre, which she created at the same competition last year in Ranchi.

There were meet records for Lovepreet Singh (AFI-Punjab) and AT Daneshwari (Karnataka), in boys’ and girls’ under-20 100-metre races. Lovepreet’s dash in 10.60 seconds was his personal best, improved upon the 10.66 seconds he clocked in the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi last month. 

