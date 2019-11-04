Home Sport Other

Last chance for shooters to get Olympic quotas

The continental competition, in Doha, will be the last chance.

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian shooters have been in a different league this year, finishing as toppers in four World Cups. In the process, they earned seven quotas for Tokyo Olympics out of a total of nine (two won in 2018). Now, they’ll look to add to that when Asian Shooting Championship commences on Tuesday. The continental competition, in Doha, will be the last chance.

Tejaswini Sawant

With 38 quotas on offer, the country will field a 41-member team — six entries for Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) — across the 15 Olympic events. With the likes of Saurabh Chaudhary (pistol) and Apurvi Chandela (rifle) having already secured a quota, the onus will be on the likes of Tejaswini Sawant and youngster N Gaayathri to make a name. Both compete in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions, an event where the country is yet to book a quota. Likewise, Deepak Kumar will be hoping to earn a second quota for India in men’s 10m air rifle. 

Rifle coach Manoj Kumar has tall hopes. “All the shooters have been doing well in practice and their scores have also been on par.”
“Deepak stands a good chance. He’ll do well. Even Yash Vardhan and Kiran Ankush Yadav are equally good.”

Divyansh Singh Panwar has one from that event and he’ll be competing in the MQS section. 
Teenager Anish Bhanwala, who competes in 25m pistol, is another shooter who’ll look to make the chance count. In the women’s 25m pistol, Annuraj Singh, Chinki Yadav and Neeraj Kaur will look to add to Rahi Sarnobat’s quota. Rahi, meanwhile, will compete in the MQS section. 

While rifle/pistol shooters have been top-notch, the shooters from the shotgun section have been a quiet bunch with none winning a quota so far. Trap shooter Kynan Chenai came close on two occasions. 
Coach M Padmanabhan knows this is a make-or-break period for his wards. “Despite the struggles, everyone is positive. We know this is our last chance and all the shooters are focussed on the task ahead and are mentally prepared.” 

Apart from Kynan, there’s Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who is targetting his fifth straight Olympic appearance. But his scores have been far from the best.

