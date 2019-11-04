Home Sport Other

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju takes action after swimmers cry foul

Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary of Youth Affairs & Sports, sent a letter to the organising secretary and the sports director of LPU to probe the matter and dismiss the people involved.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:03 AM

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo | PTI)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the ongoing Inter-University Swimming Championship, held at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara (Punjab) came under scanner for alleged result manipulation and cheating, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju directed Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to take action against such malpractice.

Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary of Youth Affairs & Sports, sent a letter to the organising secretary and the sports director of LPU to probe the matter and dismiss the people involved. LPU has also been directed to respond within 24 hours.

“I have taken cognizance of the issue. Director General of Sports Authority of India is in touch with AIU officials. The matter is being investigated by AIU and I’m confident that the correct course of action will be taken soon,” was Rijiju’s reply to swimmer Anshul Kothari’s tweet. It was widely circulated on social media, showing evidence of an LPU student making a false start but being allowed to continue. 
Swimmers alleged that final results came out only a day after and were altered to benefit the hosts. Some participants staged a protest on Saturday.

“I would like to make it very clear; all organisations must ensure integrity of sports. Transparency, fairness and equity in the sport world is a basic condition necessary to enhance opportunities for everyone,” Rijiju added.

However, many swimmers — Srihari Nataraj and SP Likith, among others — demanded the event to be held again under Swimming Federation of India’s supervision.

“We are glad that Rijiju sir took action. But this event should be held again at a different venue. The results will be considered for World University Games,” said Nataraj.

“It sets a bad precedent. There should be touchpads to ensure fair competition.” added Nataraj, who was representing Jain University (Bangalore). Those swimmers who boycotted the event were asked to compete on Sunday but they refused to participate.
The organisers remained unavailable for comment.

