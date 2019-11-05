Odisha is the best hockey venue in the country: HI CEO Elena Norman

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

As many as five states are in the running to host the next edition of the men’s World Cup, if India does win the right to host the event. This was confirmed by Hockey India CEO Elena Norman in an interview on the sidelines of the Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar. Norman also explained the rationale behind the city getting marquee matches apart from opining that coaches of both senior teams will be going nowhere at least till the Olympics. Excerpts...

On selecting venues for matches

At the moment, Odisha is the best venue in the country and it’s a fantastic government to work with. But there will be opportunities for other venues to join, we have had events here because we were leading up to the World Cup (in 2018). The WC was going to be the pinnacle event, so you had to ensure that you had all the practice. Then, obviously the Hockey Series Finals and the Olympic qualifiers came to us at the last moment. It was much easier to come here and deliver rather than go to an unfamiliar venue. You probably could go to Delhi but you are never sure of getting the fans.

On opportunities in the future

We will certainly look at going to other venues as well, six-nation and other junior meets. We have gone to the likes of Lucknow, there was a series against France in Bhopal. We also had a couple of series in Bengaluru, so we have done a few of those smaller tournaments elsewhere. But at the same time, when people say you have to take it (international events) to some of the other states, no one has actually put their hands up.

On whether there are factors like license fee involved

You need to have a certain level of infrastructure, you need to make certain investments (stadium lights, other facilities et. al.)... some of them will only have two change rooms. We got a great facility in Mohali but all the rooms are taken over by the state government. You cannot take a four-nation tournament to these venues because they only have two change rooms. We need four change rooms, on top of that two of everything for the officials.

On coming back to Bhubaneswar for Pro League

Probably for Pro League next year, yes. To be honest, when FIH (International Hockey Federation) was suggesting us to enter into the Pro League, one of the reasons they wanted us to come was because everyone had experienced the World Cup here and they loved it. They also know the facilities here, the fans and so on.

On if there is a contract between Odisha and HI

No. We approach them as we do any other state, event by event. So even for the World Cup that we have bid for, we have put down the names of five states as our preferred venue. And of those five, one has pro-actively said we want to host it. I am not going to give you any names, that’s not for me to say at the moment.

On the roadmap for the women’s team ahead of Tokyo

They have got at least three tours, we are trying to see if we can get a fourth. They will start with a tour to New Zealand before they begin their Pro League campaign. There is an opportunity to play the visiting team there so let’s see how that goes. We have got that mapped out for the end of January and start of February. We are also talking with a few European teams, maybe something can be worked out with England. We are looking at going to Europe again sometime at the end of May and beginning of June.

On getting an analytical coach for the women

Unfortunately, what happened was we had shortlisted someone but he had multiple job offers, so he took another offer. In between we had to look at the other candidates, and one of them was ‘iffing and aarring’ for three months. Then he ended up saying no. Then we advertised again, it’s closing next week. At the moment, David (John) is helping out.

On a psychologist for the men’s team

It’s available for all players at Bengaluru, it’s up to the them to utilise it. From my understanding, the men players prefer not to whereas the women’s team have embraced it.



On planning for 2020 as compared to 2016

There are various opinions. We had the opinion from 2012 that we all went too early so we di­dn’t go so early in 2016. We are tr­ying to find that balance. We are planning to go there on the 17th or 18th of July.