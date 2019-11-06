Home Sport Other

Despite track issues, camp on in Thiruvananthapuram

There is also the University Ground and a police ground nearby which is more than enough for training to go on,” the official told this newspaper.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian athelte Dharun Ayyasamy

Indian athelte Dharun Ayyasamy (Photo | PTI)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite concerns regarding the condition of the track at the LNCPE Athletics Ground in Thiruvananthapuram, a top Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official has said that the plan to shift the national camp for quarter-milers from Patiala to Thiruvananthapuram will happen as per schedule.

“The track is being laid. But that won’t be a problem for athletes as they will be focussing more on strength and conditioning and other aspects of training away from the track. There is also the University Ground and a police ground nearby which is more than enough for training to go on,” the official told this newspaper. 

The core group of 4x400m relay runners will be in the capital of Kerala from mid-November till the next Federation Cup. Chief coach Galina Bukharina will be joining the team in Patiala on Wednesday.

After the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi, athletes were given a short break before they gathered back for the respective national camps. 

It was a long and tiring season filled with controversies and injuries. While it was a decent outing for India, the men’s relay team failed to win a medal at the Asian Championships.

The women’s and the mixed team though won silver in Doha in April. That was followed by long training stints in Turkey, Spala (Poland) and Czech Republic before the Worlds Championships.

However, the benefits of the foreign stints were not shown at the Worlds where both teams failed to medal. The mixed team, however, sealed their Olympic berth by qualifying for the final. 

The men’s team, in particular, suffered many setbacks ahead of the Worlds after key figures like Dharun Ayyasamy and Arokia Rajiv got injured. While Dharun continued to train abroad, Arokia returned to India for treatment. 

The time from now to the start of next season (Federation Cup) will be crucial for all athletes with the Olympics looming. And Dharun feels training in Thiruvananthapuram has many advantages.

“I’m feeling okay. But proper training is yet to start. The climate in Patiala is not ideal for the next few months. Thiruvananthapuram is a good place for off-season training. For example, we can do some sand-training on the beach. Even the food is better there,” Dharun said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharun Ayyasamy AFI Athletics Federation of India
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp