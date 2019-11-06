Home Sport Other

No threat to quota places: IWLF secretary Sahdev Yadav

With Katulu being handed a four-year ban, a debate has stirred up over whether multiple dope tests would prompt the international body to act on India’s quota places at the Tokyo Games.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Weightlifting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent spate of doping cases in weightlifting will have no bearing on India’s prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, the national body’s (IWLF) secretary Sahdev Yadav said.

This daily had reported in June that four gold medallists at the National Championships in Visakhapatnam earlier this year, including 2010 Commonwealth Games gold-winner Ravi Kumar Katulu, had failed dope tests and has been suspended. It had also been reported that some of the lifters had tested positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

With Katulu being handed a four-year ban, a debate has stirred up over whether multiple dope tests would prompt the international body to act on India’s quota places at the Tokyo Games.

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rules state that a country that has less than 20 doping violations but more than ten, between 2008 and 2019, can send four lifters (two men and two women) to the Games. India currently falls in this category. This number will fall to two, should Indians have more than 20 violations.

The IWF rules say: “member federations which have recorded ten (10) or more but less than twenty (20) violations of the IWF Anti-Doping Policy (IWF ADP) between the start date of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games period and the end of the Tokyo 2020 qualification period sanctioned by IWF or Anti-Doping Organisations other than Member Federations, National Olympic Committees or National Anti-Doping Organisations shall be eligible to qualify one (1) additional male and one (1) additional female athlete, altogether a maximum of two (2) male and two (2) female athletes.”

However, Yadav said that there was no such risk as this was applicable only to lifters who fail tests at international events. “This will have no bearing on India’s weightlifting quota at Tokyo,” said Yadav.

“Our anti-doping agency only had caught him. It’s a problem when someone tests positive at international meets.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sahdev Yadav IWLF 
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp