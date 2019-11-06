Prakash shocks Supriyan in snooker tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prakash from Velammal Knowledge Park outplayed Supriyan from SRBP to win the second round of the sub-junior boys’ snooker event of the Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker state ranking tournament here on Tuesday. Prakash won 2-0.

Results: Round 2: Shamu Alwin J (Cunoor) bt Kanish Ridhan G (Mt Fort) 2-0; Shashwanth (SRBP) bt Harish (Velammal) 2-0; Nitharson (SRBP) bt Prince (SRBP) 2-0; Sameeulla N (Venkat Trust) bt Reshvanth (SRBP) 2-0; Aditya Gopal (SRBP) bt Varun M (Velammal) 2-1; Jonah Antony (TNBSA) bt Kandiban (School of Sports) 2-0; Hruthick C (Pot Black) bt Rishikesh (SRBP) 2-0; Mounan (Velammal) bt Nitheen (SRBP) 2-1; Shameer S (Barathidasanar) bt Aben (SRBP) 2- 1; Shree Krishnanth (Velammal) bt Aarav (SRBP) 2-0; Gurudev (SRBP) bt Gopalkrishna Mohanta (Venkat Trust) 2-0; Aditya Siddharth (SRBP) bt Durgesh (SRBP) 2-0; Rijiv (SRBP) bt Nivas Shree (Mt Fort) 2-0; Imaya Varman (SRBP) bt Sachin K (Venkat Trust) 2-1; Jabez Naveen Kumar (Velammal) bt Graham Daniel (Bharathidasanar) 2-0; Prakash (Velammal) bt Supriyan (SRBP) 2-0; Saran Bala (SRBP) bt Sebastian (Mt Fort) 2-0.

Pooja shines

Pooja Sree won the U-6 title at the inter-school chess tournament for Velammal group school children organised by Rooks and Knights Academy.

Results: U-6: Boys: 1. Sarvesh S (5); 2. Parinarayanan (5); 3. Manish M (4). Girls: 1. Pooja Sree (5); 2. Ananya R (4); 3. Avanthikaa KM (4). U-8: Boys: 1. Tharaneswaran (5); 2. Abijith T (4); 3. Sarvesh Senthil (4). Girls: 1. Gowri H Nair (5); 2. Vaishnavi S (4); 3. Keerthana Shree (4). U-10: Boys: 1. Anuj Narayanan (5); 2. Karthikeyan R (5); 3. Yaswanth G (5). Girls: 1. Pavithraja S (5); 2. Mahasree A (4); 3. Sai Leesha H (4). U-12: Boys: 1. Harish Narayanan Murthy (5); 2. Monish Rao S (5); 3. Dinesh Kumar S (4.5). Girls: 1. Santhana Lashmi M (4); 2. Sadhana Sree M (3); 3. Lekshmi H Nair (3). U-14: Boys: 1. Pankaj P (5); 2. Gokul Krishnan (4); 3. Arumugam A (4). Girls: 1. Harshitha KKB (2.5); 2. Mahalakshmi S (2.5); 3. Jenitha Sai GU (2).

Ashmith excels

A fine knock of 87 runs by Ashmith Kashayap helped Harrington Cricket Academy beat MSD Cricket Academy by 119 runs in the Harrington’s inter-academy under-10 round-robin tournament played at Reddy Sumangali grounds.

In another match, India Pistons CA got the better of GenNext CA by 95 runs.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 209/5 in 30 ovs (Ashmith Kashayap 87, B Akshadh 25) bt MSD Academy 90 all out in 29.3 ovs (P Vishaanth 3/15, Saisharan 3/22). India Pistons Cricket Academy 174/7 in 25 ovs (Eesvar 32, Varshan 27) bt GenNext CA 79 in 23 ovs (Ankith 3/17).