Strength, endurance top priority as pugilist Amit Panghal adjusts to 52kg

NEW DELHI: AFTER returning from the World Championships with a silver, Amit Panghal had mentioned how much he was looking forward to the 7th CISM World Military Games as it would help him in getting to know more boxers in the 52kg category as he was still relatively new to the weight class. Not only the boxers but even the method of scoring turned out to be a surprise for him.

While managing to negotiate past opponents with ease till the quarterfinals, he ultimately succumbed 0-5 to Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia in the last-8 stage in Wuhan. And the 24-year-old admitted that the scoring pattern was quite different to the AIBA format.

“The referees over there give points based on how many punches a boxer throws instead of technique or punches landed. It was quite new for me. I am not complaining, don’t get me wrong. The whole experience taught me the importance of always remaining on my toes and to prepare for any eventuality.

“Even the boxers who took part in the event were not the most technically proficient but very powerful. So improving on my strength and endurance is something that I have zeroed in on,” he told this newspaper .

Apart from the power aspect, his height (5’2”) also adds to problems the Amit has to overcome. He is usually shorter than his opponents and with his defensive technique, it can get tricky inside the ring. “Now I mostly spar with boxers who are taller than me as well as those from higher weight categories. This helps me find ways to overcome the height and power issues. I am also trying to add more combination punches into my game.”

A growing trend among today’s athletes is their fascination towards social media. From constantly uploading photos to having online fan interactions, athletes try and leverage their career as much as possible. But the Naib Subedar in the Indian Army feels these are distractions.

“I understand why athletes do it. Maybe during the off-season it seems to be okay. But honestly speaking, I just don’t understand how social media functions and it is best I concentrate on the job in hand as the Olympics are almost knocking on the door.”

With the pollution levels in the national capital becoming a talking point around the world, many athletes have spoken out against the conditions. While boxing is an indoor sport, pugilists still face issues.

“In Patiala, it is still better. The male boxers have not faced the brunt. While training indoors, it does not affect as much. But when we go for runs, it can be a problem.”

The boxer has caught the fancy of the nation with Commonwealth Games and Asiad gold last year and silver in Russia with many touting him for Olympic glory next year. Is he feeling the pressure? And how does he cope?

“It is not pressure. I’m proud that people think me capable of winning a medal in Tokyo. My full focus is on working towards that goal and I promise to leave no stone unturned in my approach.”